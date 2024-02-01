Union Pacific Named To Fortune's List Of World's Most Admired Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad is among Fortune magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time in 22 years and is the highest ranked railroad in the Trucking, Transportation and Logistics category for the second consecutive year.

"Union Pacific's ranking is a reflection of our commitment to providing safe, reliable and environmentally responsible service for our customers," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific CEO. "We're proud to connect businesses and communities to each other and the world, and we continue to show what is possible when we work together."

Fortune magazine and research partner Korn Ferry surveys executives, directors and analysts each year to rate outstanding companies within their field based on nine criteria. In the Trucking, Transportation and Logistics category, Union Pacific was ranked first in four of the nine criteria: use of corporate assets, social responsibility, financial soundness and long-term investment value.

Union Pacific's long-running presence is a testament to its strong corporate reputation nationally, and its long track record of being a responsible corporate citizen.

The magazine's annual World's Most Admired list will be available on newsstands Feb. 20.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP ) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at .







