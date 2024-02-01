Revolutionizing Hosting: Nexcess And Liquid Web To Become One Unified, Powerhouse Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium hosting provider optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, and Liquid Web, a leading provider of cloud hosting for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced they have joined forces as one brand.

With over 50 years of combined hosting experience, the move supports Liquid Web's mission to broaden its array of offerings from SMB to enterprise solutions, deepen its technical expertise and support, and elevate the hosting market with a commitment to continued innovation.

The unified brand will combine the eCommerce expertise of Nexcess with Liquid Web's highly performant hosting platform.

Scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2024, the strategic move promises to unify the sister brands while also delivering unparalleled hosting experiences.

As a part of the Liquid Web family of brands , this move marks a new chapter in Nexcess' two-decade long journey. Founded in 2000, Nexcess grew to offer industry-leading managed hosting optimized for top content and commerce platforms - WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento - with an array of offerings spanning enterprise level to SMBs to starter markets.

Moving forward, Nexcess will continue to support eCommerce sites and stores around the world. The unified brand, however, will combine the deep eCommerce expertise of Nexcess with Liquid Web's robust, secure, and highly performant hosting platforms. This strategic move promises a wider range of services, leveraging the combined knowledge and expertise of both teams for superior customer support and service - along with a commitment to continuous innovation in hosting technologies and services.

"At both Liquid Web and Nexcess, our mission has always been to help businesses grow and make money online. We pride ourselves on helping organizations of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses - something we've done for over 25 years," says Carrie Wheeler, President of Liquid Web.

"We're thrilled for this next chapter of Nexcess and Liquid Web. Bringing our brands together will help us continue our dedication to high-quality service and best-in-class hosting. Enabling and empowering our customers' digital success remains our top priority."

Services, plans, and contacts at Nexcess and Liquid Web will continue on as usual, but with the added benefit of enhanced resources and capabilities. Existing customers can expect a smooth transition, with no disruption to the exceptional service they rely on.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your hosting and solution needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 187,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

About Liquid Web

With over 25 years of success, Liquid Web provides software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the professionals who design and develop for them. Managing over 500,000 sites, Liquid Web supports more than 100,000 software subscribers and over 2 million users of its free software versions. The company has assembled a world-class team of industry experts, offers unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and operates ten global data centers. Recognized as an industry leader in customer service, Liquid Web has been featured in INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 12 consecutive years. To discover more about Liquid Web's commitment to providing the best in managed hosting solutions, visit liquidweb.

