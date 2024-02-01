Allergy & Asthma Network Partners With MITRE To Advance Health Equity Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free "Asthma Equity Explorer" database maps asthma prevalence and risk factors in U.S. communities

Allergy & Asthma Network and MITRE today announced the launch of the Asthma Equity ExplorerTM at AsthmaEquity , a free web-based platform designed to disseminate data on asthma prevalence in the United States.

With more than 25 million people in the United States living with asthma, the new tool enables families and health researchers to analyze data on asthma prevalence and related social determinants of health in communities nationwide. For example, users of the database can visualize and evaluate data, including socioeconomic factors, particulate matter concentration, and related asthma health measures at state, county, and city-levels.

"We are excited to launch this database in partnership with MITRE," said Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "Asthma researchers and health professionals can go beyond asthma prevalence statistics to consider factors that lead to ongoing asthma disparities. It's an opportunity to bridge the gap and inform how social determinants of health impact asthma outcomes."

The technology underpinning the new Asthma Equity Explorer was developed via MITRE's Independent Research and Development Program . Within the area of health, the not-for-profit's researchers are focused on pursuing evidence-based solutions that advance data interoperability and improve healthcare access and equity. Over the last 15 years, MITRE has issued nearly 1,800 licenses via its Technology Transfer Program

impacting cybersecurity, national security, aviation safety, and health – including licensing this technology to Allergy & Asthma Network.

"Partnering with Allergy & Asthma Network

on this platform in the public interest is an example of how our Independent Research and Development Program

allows us to prototype and develop market-ready solutions to real-world problems,"

said

Charles Clancy , senior vice president and chief technology officer, MITRE.

"The

Asthma Equity Explorer

will give researchers, public health officials, and healthcare providers the ability to uncover various risk factors and social determinants of health that contribute to the prevalence of the disease. This community-level data could also help families make significant lifestyle decisions – such as choosing where to live or attend school."

Social determinants of health (SDOH) – the conditions of the places in which people live, work, learn, worship, and play – impact community-level asthma outcomes. The Asthma Equity Explorer applies health equity research to help inform community-based asthma interventions within their unique SDOH landscapes.

By sourcing and combining data from Census , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Atmospheric Composition Analysis Group , U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , U.S. Department of Agriculture, and University of Richmond , users of the Explorer can chart asthma prevalence using up to 32 different variables, including:



Race/ethnicity

Income to poverty ratio

Education levels

Home ownership vs. rental

Access to healthy foods

Affordable housing

Smoking prevalence Obesity prevalence

The Asthma Equity Explorer Database is for research purposes only and does not provide healthcare information, advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Use of the database requires free registration to allow for easy login for continued database analyses. All registration data will be kept private.

Visit AsthmaEquity to learn more.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985,

Allergy & Asthma Network

is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for individuals and families living with allergies, asthma, and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to end needless death and suffering, empower people to take control of their health and well-being, and make healthcare more inclusive, equitable, and accessible for people living with these conditions. We are committed to raising awareness, promoting understanding, offering resources, fostering collaboration, and advocating for policies and research that enhance the quality of life for everyone impacted by these conditions. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based care.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more about

MITRE's impact here .

