Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size Worth USD 22.12 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid (MDEF) market size was USD 10.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid, such as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, and rising demand for Diesel Engine Exhaust (DEF) treatment fluid in end-use industries, including marine, automotive and aerospace, are key factors driving market revenue growth. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) unit for a marine propulsion diesel engine is used to minimize Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions from marine diesel engines. A typical SCR unit comprises of a catalytic converter, an injection system, and a control system.

Moreover, rising adoption of stringent emission regulations is another key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, the Clean Air Act (CAA) (42 U.S.C. 7401 et seq.) is a comprehensive Federal law that regulates all sources of air emissions. 1970 CAA authorized the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) to protect public health and the environment. The U.S. was directed to develop State Implementation Plans (SIPs), which consist of emission reduction strategies, with the goal of achieving NAAQS by legislated date.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, shortages of DEF and global price hike of urea are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a urea and water combination that is pumped into a vehicle's exhaust stream, which aids in reduction of nitrous oxide emissions produced by diesel engines. According to the World Bank, by October 2022, 70% of European ammonia output will be decreased. Furthermore, supply or export concerns, production shortages in Europe, interruptions by sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and trade limitations in China are other factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

A recent trend observed in the market is use of Diesel Exhaust Fluid injection systems. Diesel Exhaust Fluid is injected into the exhaust stream of diesel engines to initiate a chemical process that transforms NOx into nitrogen and water vapor, hence lowering the quantity of pollutants emitted into the atmosphere. Commercial water boats have lately been included in emission guidelines.

Segment Insights:

Vehicle Type Insights:

Based on vehicle type, the Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid market is segmented into large commercial vehicles, Offshore Support Vessels (OSV), ferries and high crafts, naval vessels, coast guard vessels, and military support vessels. The large commercial vehicles segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global MDEF market over the forecast. This is attributed to implementation of stringent emission regulations by governments and regulatory bodies globally. These regulations necessitate the use of Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems to reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions from diesel engines. SCR systems utilize DEF to convert harmful NOx emissions into less harmful nitrogen and water vapor through a chemical reaction. In addition, rising adoption of SCR technology in increasing use of commercial fleets across various industries, such as logistics and construction, are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Component Insights:

Based on component, the MDEF market is segmented into SCR catalysts, DEF tanks, DEF injectors, Diesel Exhaust Fluid supply modules, Diesel Exhaust Fluid sensors, NOX sensors, and other components. The SCR catalysts segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid market in 2022. This is because SCR has the ability to lower the amount of toxic nitrogen oxide in diesel engine exhaust gases to levels below IMO Tier III emission regulations (3.4 g/kWh and lower). SCR has been successfully used with various engine and vessel types, working under engine settings and using fuels with various sulfur contents. All significant market categories, including emission control of slow speed engines, have benefited from the experience of maritime SCR. In the marine industry, where stringent emissions regulations are in place, SCR catalysts are vital for achieving compliance and ensuring sustainable operations.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid market during the forecast period attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, Indian Oil entered into an arrangement with Cummins Technologies India Pvt. Limited for bulk dispensing of Indian Oil's Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), marketed as IOC ClearBlue, in modern engines equipped with SCR systems. Bulk DEF dispensing is in line with global trends and provides better economic viability to truck and bus operators than packaged supplies.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global Marine Diesel Exhaust Fluid market over forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, N-7 LLC, a joint venture between OCI N.V., a company based in the Netherlands, and Dakota Gas, and Dyno Nobel, Inc., a subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Limited, announced a three-year renewal of the N-7 Marketing Agreement, under which N-7 is the exclusive marketer of Dyno Nobel's industrial urea products in North America, including Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), urea liquor, and automotive grade urea. The initial deal was signed in December 2019.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research