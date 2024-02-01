Automated Test Equipment Market Size Worth USD 11.29 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size was USD 7.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of Automated Test Equipment reduces manufacturing time and cost, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth. When testing is automated, the time necessary to test each particular product becomes constant, resulting in shorter individual test times. Automated Test Equipment is a computerized machinery that uses test instruments to perform and assess the results of functionality, performance, quality, and stress, tests on electronic devices and systems. Automated Test Equipment allows for faster and more efficient testing cycles.

In addition, increasing advancements in semiconductor technology is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. New technologies and products are continuously created in the semiconductor sector, hence Automated Test Equipment is important in the testing and validation of semiconductor devices to ensure their functioning and performance. For instance, on 13 December 2022, Cohu, Inc., a global supplier of equipment and services that improve semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, announced a strategic partnership with Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co., Ltd. (CHPT), a leading provider of test interface solutions, which delivers advanced probe card and interface products to the semiconductor test market.

Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive electronics industry is also expected to drive Automated Test Equipment market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 15 March 2022, Smart Test Solutions introduced an automated test solution for the LV124 standard. The LV124 test standard encompasses electrical tests, mechanical tests, climatic testing, and service life tests for electrical and electronic components in passenger vehicles weighing less than 3.5 metric tonnes.

However, high initial investment costs is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Purchase of advanced testing equipment, development of test programs, and integration of the systems into manufacturing process is expensive. Moreover, testing advanced technologies becomes more difficult, as technology evolves and gets more complicated, which also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Component Insights:

Based on component, the global Automated Test Equipment market is segmented into industrial PCs, handlers/probers, mass interconnects, and others. The industrial PCs segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global ATE market in 2022. An industrial PC is a computer designed to supply intelligence to a machine or system and machine/system to carry out specific duties it has been allocated to undertake on a repetitive basis. Manufacturing, quality control, and material handling procedures are the primary focus of the functions.

Type Insights:

Based on type, the global market is segmented into Integrated Circuit (IC) testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) testing, hard disk drive testing, modules & others. The Integrated Circuit (IC) testing is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ATE market during the forecast period. The automation of testing process enables producers to thoroughly inspect each finished product in a timely and consistent manner, which improves both speed and overall quality

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global Automated Test Equipment market in 2022. This is due to increasing usage of automated test equipment in various sector, such as automotive & transportation, and medical, among others in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Test automation enables consistent and dependable execution of repeated and complex tests, which saves time and effort leading to increased testing efficiency. Healthcare organizations can perform tests faster and with fewer resources, allowing them to discover and correct faults more efficiently and effectively.

The North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global ATE market over the forecast period attributed to increasing usage of ATE, which reduces manufacturing time and cost. In addition, presence of key players and rising product launches are other factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, on 7 April 2020, NI, a provider of a software-defined platform that aids in the development and performance of automated test and measurement systems, announced a stand-alone (SA) version of its 5G New Radio (NR) Test User Equipment (UE) offering. The 5G NR Test UE functions as a 3GPP.

Scope of Research