2024 RC Show Competitions LEVEL UP And Heat Up!

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, baristas, pizzaiolos and more. Do you think you have what it takes to lead the pack and 'LEVEL UP' the industry?

RC Show 2024 is ready to shine a spotlight on the nation's very best and brightest talent. Taking place April 8-10, 2024 at Toronto's Enercare Centre , RC Show is the ultimate gathering place for the food and beverage industry to come together to learn, grow and network. This year is no exception with a new theme and expanded competition lineup that is set to bring Canada's undiscovered talent to the forefront.

This year's theme, 'LEVEL UP', aims to support the industry, discover new ways to push the boundaries of what's possible, and embrace innovation in unique ways. From how to discover new flavours, reimagine classics, and surpass diner's experiences, LEVEL UP is all about helping industry professionals take their craft and business to the next level.

“Whether you're aiming to start or expand your business, foster a winning team, boost efficiency, or enhance overall quality of service, you can learn how to LEVEL UP at RC Show 2024,” says Kelly Higginson, President & CEO of Restaurants Canada. "This year we'll be celebrating innovation, excellence, and the dynamic and deep-rooted essence of the Canadian hospitality sector. Our emphasis is on empowering attendees to elevate their skills in this constantly evolving industry, challenging conventional limits, investing in people, fueling their success, increasing line profitability, and wholeheartedly embracing the spirit of innovation.”

What's New on The Menu

Introducing the sizzling hot Fried Chicken Sandwich Competition to the Culinary Stage. Presented by Chicken Farmers of Canada, ClubHouse for Chefs and Premium Foods, and Direct Poultry, and curated in partnership with the culinary experts at Quell, this competition will LEVEL UP the fried chicken sandwich scene. Taking place on the Culinary Stage Wednesday, April 10, competitors will battle it out, pushing the boundaries of flavour, presentation, and innovation, all in pursuit of culinary greatness, and the chance to win. With $5,000 in cash and prizes on the table, who will rise to the occasion and claim the title of the ultimate fried chicken sandwich champion?

Following a successful first year showcasing the country's best pizzaiolos, the Restaurants Canada Pizza Competition now spans two live, action-packed days thanks to presenting sponsors Ardent Mills, Lactalis Canada Foodservice and Dole. Opening day (April 8) will feature a new focus on Traditional-style pizza, and April 9 will invite competitors to reimagine the classics and level things up with Fantasy pizzas. Each day, twenty competitors will have the chance to stretch their skills in front of an esteemed panel of judges for their chance to take a piece of the pie from over $10,000 in cash and prizes. The time has come to see who will rise to the challenge and take this culinary staple to the next level. Submissions are now open . The deadline to apply is February 19, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.

The Canadian Chapter of the Specialty Coffee Association is thrilled to partner with Restaurants Canada to host not one, but three National Coffee Championships this year! Watch some of the most talented baristas in the country pour masterpiece after masterpiece in the Latte Art Championship , presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada. For the preliminary round of the championship, baristas produce a single creative latte pattern at the Art Bar, then move to the Presentation Stage to create two identical free-pour lattes and two identical designer lattes (which allow etching and decoration). In the final round competitors will be asked to make two different matching sets of free-pour latte patterns, and one matching set of designer lattes.

Introducing the NEW World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship (CIGS) shining a spotlight on innovative beverage recipes and the barista/barkeeper's mixology skills in a setting where coffee and alcohol go perfectly together. This competition features everything from traditional Irish Coffee to unique cocktail combinations.

And last but definitely not least, the NEW Cezve/Ibrik Championship showcases a particular style of coffee that is largely consumed in parts of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In this championship, it is encouraged that the competitors bring their own style/cultural element to their performance to showcase what is one of the oldest forms of preparing coffee.

The winners of all three coffee events will proceed to represent Canada at the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A Returning Mash-Up of Skill

The highly anticipated annual Garland Canada Culinary Competition returns to RC Show and is back to a fully live and in-person format. Taking place on the Culinary Stage on opening day, with the top 4 battling it out at the finals on Tuesday, April 9, this can't-miss competition will challenge chefs from across the country to craft a dish for culinary experts that embraces this year's LEVEL UP theme, and showcases how they transform ordinary ingredients, taking a classic childhood dish to the next level while telling their story through their food. What hasn't changed? The Garland Canada Culinary Competition continues to show its commitment to the country's thriving and passionate culinary community by promoting its top emerging talent, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion by holding space for 50% of the competitors to be women and prioritizing BIPOC culinary talent. This year there is over $10,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs due to the support of Restaurants Canada, Garland Canada, Canada Beef, ClubHouse for Chefs, Gordon Food Service and Chicken Farmers of Canada.

The much anticipated Beyond the Rail Cocktail Competition presented by Beam Suntory, with support from Well Juicery, is back and ready to take us on a journey of the art of hospitality with two dynamically different serves. Closing out the Bar & Beverage stage on opening day from 3 to 5 p.m., this thrilling annual competition brings together Canada's top bartenders who will pair up to showcase their creativity, flair, skills, and showmanship for a chance to win $5,000 in cash and prizes. See how these amazing cocktail curators LEVEL UP their offerings and bar menus everywhere, for a chance to take home the ultimate bragging rights.

Back for its 5th year to crown the fastest shucker on the block, the John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition is ready for the ultimate mash-up of speed, precision, and presentation. Brought to you by Raspberry Point Oysters and Chef Charlotte Langley and hosted by Shucker Paddy of the Oyster Master Guild, it's time for these master shuckers to be put to the ultimate test.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to see this year's competitors showcase their hospitality game while they LEVEL UP April 8-10 at RC Show 2024!

-- 30 --

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada's leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at

About Restaurants Canada

Since 1944 Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada's foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supporting another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year.

