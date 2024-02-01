Special Mission Aircraft Market Size Worth USD 23.98 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global special mission aircraft market size was USD 15.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for special mission aircraft for aerial intelligence and surveillance and increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in military operations are major factors driving market revenue growth. Military and law enforcement organizations are extensively utilizing special mission aircraft for intricate military operations, encompassing electronic intelligence (ELINT), gathering, detection and tracking, Intelligent surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), Search And Rescue (SAR), countering illegal activities such as drug trafficking, piracy, and smuggling, and safeguarding territorial waters.

In addition, Moreover, integration of special mission aircraft into maritime surveillance operations, Anti-Surface unit Warfare (AsuW), Over-The-Horizon Targeting (OTHT) is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Special mission aircraft utilizes various sensors, including search radar, Electro Optical/ Infrared (EO/IR) systems, and electronic surveillance measures, to detect and monitor maritime activities. For instance, in May 2023, Diamond Aircraft Industries delivered four Diamond DA62 MPP special mission aircraft to The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for 24/7 aerial surveillance of oil pipelines.

Fluctuation of raw material prices and global supply chain issues in components delivery are significantly impacting on the manufacturing cost of special mission aircraft, which could restrain market revenue growth. Transport Association (IATA), global inflation reached 9.2% in 2022 which is almost double the rate in March 2021. Manufacturing special mission aircraft involves numerous sophisticated sensors, and components such as Radar Systems, Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Avionics Systems, signal intelligence (SIGINT) receivers, Power, and Electrical Systems, and others. These components are primarily sourced from tier-1 and tier-2 parts manufacturing companies across the world as a result prices and supply of such components are highly affected by several macroeconomic factors including fuel prices, trade policies, tariffs, and regulatory changes, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Platform Insights:

On the basis of platform, the special mission aircraft market is segmented into fighters and attack aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The reconnaissance aircraft segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period attributed to rising deployment of reconnaissance aircraft in defense and military. Reconnaissance aircraft assist the Army in fulfilling its mission by significantly enhancing performance, agility, and reach.

End-use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global special mission aircraft market is segmented into military forces, government agencies, training and simulation, and private contractors. The military forces segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period. This is because special mission aircraft provide military forces with timely and accurate information for critical missions and to make the right decisions in near real time. Special mission aircraft in military plays crucial role in target acquisition and tracking.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market in 2022. This is due to rapid deployment of special mission aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance applications in the U.S. Defense sector. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), is significantly deploying special mission aircrafts such as fighter and attack, helicopters, and UAV in identifying potential threats and enhance security of military operations. In addition, strategic investments in defense and military aircraft modernization programs is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global special mission aircraft market during the forecast period. This is due to rising security concerns such as territorial disputes, threat of terrorism, and regional tensions. Governments across the region are investing in manufacturing special mission aircraft portfolios in counterterrorism operations by enhancing ISR capabilities.

The Europe market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global special mission aircraft market over the forecast period. This is due to rising geopolitical conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, which is driving adoption of special mission aircrafts. In February 2023, Ukraine committed to invest USD 540 Million in purchases of UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Scope of Research