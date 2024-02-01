Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein Contributes To The River School In Washington D.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Epstein and his wife have pledged their continued support to the expansion of The River School in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Distinguished pathologist, Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein , has pledged a substantial contribution to The River School in Washington, D.C. over a five-year period. With a considerable portion of this commitment already fulfilled, Dr. Epstein and his wife intend to support the school's expansion as it grows in student numbers and broadens the spectrum of its student body to encourage inclusivity. The River School's primary goal is innovative education for a diverse student body.The River School, known for its unique educational approach, integrates children with hearing loss, including those with cochlear implants, into mainstream classrooms alongside their peers with conventional hearing. Dr. Epstein currently sits on The River School's Board of Trustees.The school's student body encompasses a wide range of ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds, and it currently enrolls 228 students, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 5-to-1 and class sizes ranging from 8 to 16. Notably, 10-15% of its students have hearing loss, 26% receive financial assistance, and 42% come from racially or ethnically diverse backgrounds. The River School is set to expand its offerings to include Grade 6 starting Fall 2024."I am deeply committed to supporting The River School's mission of embracing students with diverse needs and backgrounds," said Dr. Epstein."This school not only values academic excellence but teaches invaluable lessons in empathy, diversity, and inclusion. My wife and I believe in the power of education to bridge gaps and create a more inclusive society. It's an honor to contribute to such a noble cause.Dr. Epstein's generous contribution is earmarked for the development of a larger campus. This expansion will enable The River School to serve an increased number of students, further diversifying its community and enhancing its unique educational approach.Jonathan I. Epstein is a global educator and scholar whose influence in the field of urological pathology has influenced the field of pathology across the world. He has lectured in over 40 countries and played an instrumental role in the training of 89 genitourinary pathology fellows. As the past President of the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) and a founding member of the Genitourinary Pathology Society (GUPS), Dr. Epstein's commitment to advancing the field is unwavering.Apart from his professional accomplishments, Dr. Epstein is an accomplished photographer. His passion for photography has led to the publication of several books featuring collections from his travels and lectures around the world. For over thirty years, Dr. Epstein has served as a pathologist in the Department of Pathology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where his expertise has had a major role in the advancement of medical science.###For more news and information about Dr. Jonathan I. Epstein, please visit his LinkedIn profile.For more information on The River School, please visit their website .

