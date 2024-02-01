Over 100 Countries Join Forces For Global Safer Internet Day 2024 On Feb. 6, Hosted In The U.S. By Connectsafely

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Virtual Events and Educational Resources for Families, Schools and Communities on Digital Safety and Well-Being from ConnectSafely

- Larry Magid, ConnectSafely CEOSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 100 countries around the world will come together for Safer Internet Day on Feb. 6 to raise awareness about the benefits and risks of connected technology. ConnectSafely, the official US host of this international event, is sponsoring virtual events and releasing resources for use by schools, communities, and families across the country.As part of the global theme, "Together for a Better Internet," ConnectSafely is offering programs and resources on a variety of topics with a focus on six main topic areas:-Generative AI-Media literacy and critical thinking-Civility-Picking on peers (aka cyberbullying)-Wellness, identity and self-respect-Scams, predators and creeps“Safer Internet Day is a day when everyone can take some time to think about and talk about ways we can each help make the internet a better and safer place for ourselves, our families, our communities and the world,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid.“To that end, ConnectSafely has assembled resources for use in homes, schools and community groups to empower parents, educators and professionals with resources to promote internet safety, privacy and security.” Magid added,“How we behave and treat others online makes a difference, and we all have a role to play.”VIRTUAL EVENTS AND RESOURCES FOR FAMILIESIn partnership with National PTA, ConnectSafely is offering a national virtual video event, "Smart Digital Parenting: Navigating Screens with Children & Teens," featuring parent and education experts Kerry Gallagher from ConnectSafely and Mikki Wilson from National PTA. The event, which was pre-recorded, goes live at on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 AM PST (9 AM EST). On Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 PM PST (10 PM EST), there will also be a live video event cosponsored by My Digital Tat2 featuring a panel of teens and experts responding to questions from the audience.ConnectSafely also encourages families to have their own“events” at home. Resources, including guides, quick guides, videos and slides, are available at SaferInternetDay/family-program .LOCAL SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY PROGRAMSThis year, ConnectSafely is planning programs in schools and communities across the country, on track to reach about 100,000 students, but it's not too late to participate. ConnectSafely has prepared lesson plans, videos, and other resources that are available for free to any school or community organization in the United States at saferinternetday/students .FIRST DEVICE CAMPAIGNSafer Internet Day is also launching the First Device campaign, created by international children's charity Power of Zero in partnership with ConnectSafely and other NGOs across North and South America. This program is designed to provide guidance to families during the significant time when a child receives their first electronic device.LAUNCH OF CONNECTSAFELY YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCILOn Safer Internet Day, ConnectSafely will launch its new Youth Advisory Council to provide a platform for youth to share their perspectives, discuss digital issues, and contribute to developing strategies that promote positive online experiences. Students will hone their leadership skills and have opportunities to blog, voice their opinions and observations and be active partners with ConnectSafely and its industry partners.ABOUT CONNECTSAFELYConnectSafely is a Silicon Valley, Calif.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about safety, privacy, security and digital wellness. Resources include research-based safety tips, parents' guidebooks, advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy for parents, educators, youth and policymakers, along with resources for seniors and other adults. ConnectSafely also produces the twice-weekly ConnectSafely Report for CBS News Radio along with webcasts, podcasts and special events.ConnectSafely hosts Safer Internet Day U.S. with program support from the National PTA and My Digital TAT2. Supporters include Amazon Kids, Discord, Google, Meta, Open AI, Roblox, Snapchat, TikTok and ZEPETO.For more information, follow #SaferInternetDay on social media or visit SaferInternetDay and ConnectSafely.For more information on ConnectSafely, visit our website at ConnectSafely or find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

Maureen Kochan

ConnectSafely

...