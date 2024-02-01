Ollion Achieves AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ollion Earns Prestigious AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, Revolutionizing Cloud Solutions for the Media Sector.

- Lauren Dettloff, Ollion's Chief Marketing and Growth OfficerSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ollion, a global cloud-native tech consultancy, announces it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Competency status for its work helping large media and entertainment companies migrate to and use AWS infrastructure and services.The AWS Media & Entertainment Competency designation is the way to differentiate AWS Partners that have engineered their solutions and demonstrated the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale.Finally, and most importantly, they have a list of clients that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS. AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Partners have been validated by AWS Solution Architects through rigorous testing, and have proven themselves to follow AWS best practices and passed a high-bar technical review.“Ollion's achievement of the AWS Media and Entertainment competency is the culmination of years of relevant industry experience.” Lauren Dettloff, Ollion's Chief Marketing and Growth Officer stated.“Combining top-tier services and talent that drive actual business and customer outcomes in the dynamic media and entertainment landscape delivers on Ollion's commitment to making transformation truly mean something.”AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Partners help clients re-imagine lens-to-glass workflows across Monetization, Broadcast, Content Production, Direct to Consumer distribution, Media Supply Chain and Archive, and Data Science & Analytics.Ollion, which formed in 2023 through the merger of four successful cloud-native and technology consulting companies, has been providing solutions to media and entertainment companies for more than a decade. For example, Ollion helped one of the world's most influential media companies migrate all of its IT assets to AWS, including 300+ systems ranging from IT support and Citrix to Oracle and PeopleSoft. Working with Ollion, the global media and distribution company increased its IT agility and flexibility, and reduced its costs, improving performance by 30 to 40 percent and operating costs by nearly 40 percent.Ben Steward, Ollion's Managing Director of North American Cloud Solutions said,“Today marks a significant milestone for us in the media and entertainment industry, a testament to our team's deep-seated commitment, unwavering enthusiasm, and eminent expertise. Our commitment to pioneering innovative cloud solutions continues to play a pivotal role in forging the industry's future.”AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.In addition to the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, Ollion holds six more AWS Competency designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS Financial Services Competency and AWS Migration Consulting Competency, as well as five AWS Service Validations, 100+ AWS Certifications, and 100+ AWS Client Launches.About OllionOllion is the enterprise tech consultancy that's all in on your future. Our global team of 500 employees around the world is solving the kind of business problems you can actually put a name to, working together to untangle complex challenges on our way to creating elegant, iterative and enduring solutions. In other words, helping ambitious organizations just like yours change – and change for good.Formed in 2023 through the merger and integration of ST Telemedia Cloud in Singapore (comprising the former businesses of Cloud Comrade and CloudCover) and 2nd Watch in the US (including Aptitive, acquired by 2nd watch in 2022). Backed by experienced tech investors, including ST Telemedia, Columbia Capital, Madrona and Delta-V. Learn more at ollion.

