The Nordlystm Light & Brighttm Treatment Now Available At Examined Life

- Dr. Kathryn BrokusYORK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kathryn Brokus is proud to announce that Examined Life now offers the revolutionary Nordlys system from Candela. The Nordlys system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Examined Life is the first clinic in York to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light and Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging."I am so excited to be the first in the York area to bring the Nordlys system to my patients. I have to say the Nordlys device is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Dr. Brokus, medical director at Examined Life. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session.“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Dr. Brokus said.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Examined Life, visit or call 207-977-0333.About Examined LifeExamined Life is an osteopathic , lifestyle medicine practice in York, Maine. They specialize in yoga, beauty, nutrition, and spiritual health. Their mission is to provide a personalized approach to health and wellness by utilizing a combination of osteopathic techniques, coaching, fitness, and cosmetics.Dr. Kathryn Brokus is passionate about guiding patients toward optimal health and wellness by empowering positive lifestyle changes.As an osteopathic physician trained at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, she wholeheartedly embraces the body's inherent ability to self-heal. This belief shapes her approach to patient care, where she has witnessed the transformative power of providing the right tools for the body to achieve balance and harmony. At times, a little assistance is needed to reach health goals, and that's where Examined Life steps in.Examined Life's philosophy, grounded in the body's innate self-healing capabilities, focuses on services such as disease prevention through diet and exercise coaching, along with promoting proper body alignment. They are committed to unraveling the intricacies of human anatomy, aiding their patients in achieving optimal aesthetic results. Additionally, Examined Life extends beyond physical health, offering opportunities for soul nourishment through engaging book discussions and fellowship opportunities.

