WWII Hero And Last Living Bloody 100Th Pilot, Major John 'Lucky' Luckadoo, Inspires At Teresa's House Argyle

John Luckadoo at Teresa's House

WWII hero Major John 'Lucky' Luckadoo, last living Bloody 100th pilot, shares gripping tales at Teresa's House, leaving audiences captivated and inspired.

ARGYLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In anticipation of Apple TV's release of the third part of the WWII trilogy Masters of the Air (following Band of Brothers and The Pacific), Teresa's House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Argyle hosted Major John“Lucky” Luckadoo. Lucky, as he is known, is the last living pilot from the Bloody 100th upon whom the Apple TV's series is based and is a widely respected authority on the subject.Lucky led two presentations at Teresa's House, one for Robson Ranch residents and one for residents and family members, of his memories of WWII and his experience at the world premiere of Masters of the Air in Hollywood, with Tom Hanks and Steve Spielberg. Lucky had been helping the producers for more than 10 years and has been flown all over the country for showings, including with the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.A rapt audience thoroughly enjoyed his first-hand stories from flying 25 missions in the early days of the air campaign, during a time in which his unit experienced 80% casualties. He was one of only 4 from his class of 40 pilots to make it to 25 missions because of the lack of fighter escorts at the time and the effectiveness of the German defenses early in the war. Lucky gave stories of the extreme difficulties, loss of life and suffering they endured but also how the whole country came together to fight the Nazi's. He received a standing ovation at the end with a long line of requests for autographs and signed copies of his book,“Damn Lucky”.A video of the presentation will be posted on the Teresa's House Argyle Facebook page for those interested in seeing his presentation.

