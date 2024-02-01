Pair Team Announces The Appointment Of Nate Favini, M.D., M.S., As Inaugural Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over a decade of experience as a practicing physician and health system leader, Nate's appointment reinforces Pair Team's commitment to driving innovation in the safety net

Pair Team , a virtual and community-based care solution connecting Medicaid's highest-risk patients to high-quality care, today announced the appointment of its first-ever Chief Medical Officer, Nate Favini, M.D., M.S . In this role, Nate will oversee clinical services at Pair Team, including supporting and scaling its clinical teams, leading population health efforts, shaping the company's value-based care strategy and developing new clinical programs and services to improve the health of its patients and lower total costs of care.

"Pair Team is at a critical point of growth, having launched in several high-priority California markets and looking to expand our services even further in the coming months. We're poised for another year of explosive growth and hiring Nate enables us to do so," said Neil Batlivala, co-founder and CEO of Pair Team. "We are hiring a world-class team to catalyze an industry-wide shift to integrate social support services into the care delivery system, and Nate will play a pivotal role in achieving that at scale."

Nate joins Pair Team from Forward, where he served as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to Forward, Nate was Director of Primary Care at CareMore, a pioneering healthcare organization that integrates social and clinical care for patients with complex needs. He started his career in Federally Qualified Health Centers after attending Harvard Medical School and also trained as a health services researcher at UCLA. His published work has appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association and the American Journal of Public Health. As Chief Medical Officer, he will play an important role in helping navigate the Medicaid industry's complex regulatory environments, ensuring clinical excellence across Pair Team and effectively integrating emerging technologies into current and future patient care.



"Having started my career in community health settings-practicing in urban community health centers, healthcare for the homeless programs and clinics for justice-involved people- I understand the need to improve the way we care for the people who need it most. Unfortunately, we've seen much less innovation in Medicaid than anywhere else in healthcare," said Nate. "Pair Team is changing that with its unique care model, integrating both medical and social care with a platform that connects providers, payors and community-based organizations. This approach has the potential to completely alter the way care is delivered. To me, it's the most exciting thing happening in healthcare today and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

In addition to Nate's new role as Chief Medical Officer, Pair Team has also announced two new appointments within its leadership team:



Connie Kim , Executive Vice President of Operations. In her new role, Connie will oversee care operations at the company which involves scaling its novel, value-based care enablement solution nationally across a network of community partners. Connie will also manage general business operations and finance. Larry Tieu , Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market Strategy and Operations. In this role, Larry will drive strategic expansion across California while leading a team focused on network growth, customer relationships and market intelligence to enhance Pair Team's products and services. Larry will also manage strategic partnerships and contracts, and ensure impactful customer engagement and satisfaction.

About Pair Team

Pair Team connects underserved communities to high-quality care by partnering with local clinics, shelters, food pantries and other community-based organizations. It acts as an extension of its partners to provide comprehensive clinical and mental health care while addressing the many social barriers to achieving a high quality of life such as access to housing, food or transportation. The company's shared community health platform leverages artificial intelligence to implement clinical best practices, making it the market leader in California's complex care program.

