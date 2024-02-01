15TH ANNUAL PEACE AND SOCIAL JUSTICE MARCH HELD AT CORAL REEF MONTESSORI ACADEMY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than 570 Students Walked to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Commemorate the Peace Education Philosophy of Dr. Maria Montessori

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Reef Montessori Academy , a charter school with a 25-year legacy of offering holistic education and embracing the principles of peace, marked a significant milestone by hosting its 15th annual Peace and Social Justice March and Assembly on January 31, 2024. The charter school community came together for a powerful display of solidarity and shared values during the march. Today the Academy serves nearly 600 Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade students across

Miami-Dade County.

"The annual Peace and Social Justice March and Assembly illuminate the unity and harmony that characterize Coral Reef Montessori Academy," said Co-founder Dr. Juliet King. To witness our students, faculty, families, and community members unite and march for the values of peace and understanding advocated by Dr. Martin Luther King

Jr. and Dr. Maria Montessori is truly a source of inspiration."

The annual Peace Walk served as a tangible demonstration of the importance of peace in resolving conflicts, respecting differences, and fostering harmonious relationships. The event recognized advocacy groups and leaders influenced by Dr. King and Dr. Montessori, as well as lesser-known practitioners of peace. The event complemented the Academy's Winter Poetry Festival's theme of world peace. Now in its 25th year, the Winter Poetry Festival is a cherished annual celebration that showcases the creativity and literary talents of its students.

The event featured speakers including Dr. Juliet King and Dr. Lucy Canzoneri-Golden, academy co-founders, and Juanita Olvera, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Honorable Kionne L. McGhee, Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 9.

Coral Reef Montessori Academy is currently accepting applications for enrollment for all grades.

About Coral Reef Montessori Academy

Coral Reef Montessori Academy has stood as a beacon of educational excellence and environmental stewardship for the past 25 years. Through innovative teaching methods, a dedicated faculty, and a vibrant community, the academy embodies the principles of Dr. Maria Montessori, offering a holistic and personalized learning experience that nurtures students' academic, social, and emotional growth. The academy's purpose is to foster a culture of curiosity, compassion, and global citizenship, preparing students to excel in a rapidly evolving world while instilling a profound respect for the environment and the broader community. The academy is dually accredited by

COGNIA and the American Montessori Society, a member of the Florida Alliance of Montessori Schools, and is Gold LEED certified.

