The controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. A growing population increases the need for food. Controlled-release fertilizers offer a technique to enhance the delivery of nutrients to crops, ensuring that they get the nutrients they need for the best growth and output. This may help boost agricultural productivity and help fulfill the growing demand for food.

This report categorizes the controlled-release fertilizers market by Type, End Use, Mode of Application, and Region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the controlled-release fertilizers market. A competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the controlled-release fertilizers market ecosystem is also covered in this report.

Prominent companies include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), and SQM (Chile) and among others.

The urea-formaldehyde segment in slow-release fertilizers type is expected to be one of the dominant segments in the market

Urea-formaldehyde is a commonly used polymer coating material in slow-release fertilizers, contributing to their controlled nutrient release characteristics. Urea-formaldehyde slow-release fertilizers provide a controlled and gradual release of nutrients, matching the plant's uptake requirements. This efficient nutrient delivery leads to improved nutrient utilization, reduced wastage, and enhanced crop yields.

Increased consumer awareness of sustainable farming practices has driven the demand for products to grow with minimal environmental impact. Urea-formaldehyde slow-release fertilizers align with this demand, offering an eco-friendlier option.

Cereals & Grains is one of the segments that is projected to grow in the agriculture end-use segment during the forecast period

Cereals and grains require specific nutrients at different growth stages. Controlled-release fertilizers provide controlled and gradual nutrient release, ensuring that these crops receive the right nutrients when needed. This optimized nutrient delivery enhances crop growth and yields. Controlled-release fertilizers contribute to higher yields in cereals and grains by providing a sustained nutrient supply throughout the growing season. This leads to healthier plants, improved tillering, and ultimately, increased harvests.

The growing global population necessitates increased cereal and grain production. Controlled-release fertilizers support higher yields and efficient nutrient utilization, making them essential tools in meeting the rising demand for food. The integration of precision agriculture techniques, such as soil testing and GPS-guided equipment, in cereal and grain cultivation complements controlled-release fertilizers. Farmers can apply these fertilizers more accurately, optimizing crop growth and nutrient utilization.

Key Attributes