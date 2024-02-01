US Event Photos Announces 10Th Year With The Travel And Adventure Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Choctaw Nation has sponsored 5 of the 9 TAS Green Screen Photo Booths for 2024

US Event Photos (UEP) and The Travel and Adventure Show (TAS) will partner for their 10 year hosting the Mega Green Screen Photo Booths on the TAS show floor.

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the tenth year, US Event Photos brings their mega experiential photo marketing green screen photo booths to the Travel and Adventure Show . With nine two-day shows nationwide, the photo booth has become a go-to destination for show attendees and serves about 2,000 attendees per show. Each week, the green screen photo booth is sponsored by a top travel destination, and this year, Chocktaw Nation is sponsoring 5 of the 9 booths. Other partners include Anchorage, AK and Currituck, NC

“We have started the 2024 Travel Show season, and our New York Show proved to be the busiest travel show we've ever experienced,” said US Event Photos Lead Photographer Mike Gatty,“We've already negotiated our contract with the Travel and Adventure Show management for 2025, which will be our 11th year.”

Going into their 20th year, the Travel & Adventure Shows are the industry's premier consumer travel booking and planning travel trade shows in the United States. Top tour operators and travel suppliers from around the world bring their top planning and booking experts to each event to help attendees book their dream vacation. Four on-floor travel theaters feature national travel expert speakers throughout each weekend.

US Event Photos is in their 19th year, supply industry leading green screen photo booths to flagship partners nationwide. Known for creative, over-the-top, and energized photo experiences, they've become a go-to for national brands. In addition to their 10 years with the Travel & Adventure Show, they've partnered with leading partners like HBO, NBC, and leading pharmaceutical companies to promote their brands through the magic of experiential photo marketing and green screen photo booths.

