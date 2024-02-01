Silver Lining Launches #Growyourblackbiz As Part Of Successful Small Business Growth Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

#GrowYourBlackBiz Campaign

#GrowYourBlackBiz will provide support to 300 Black Small Business Owners while telling their stores and celebrating their impact throughout Black History Month

- Carissa ReinigerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Lining & BuyBlack, with grant funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation, are excited to launch #GrowYourBlackBiz, a campaign that acknowledges the significant contribution that Black Small Business Owners make to the US economy and kicks off a national initiative for people to nominate their favorite Black Owned Small Businesses (SMBs) to receive one of 300 spots in the BuyBlack cohort of The American Small Business Growth Program.The 300 nominated Black Small Business Owners will be given support to help them maximize their success, including:- Full enrollment in Silver Lining's SLAPTM Program- A paid subscription to BuyBlack, along with a custom banner ad and hyper-local targeting for their BuyBlack store- The chance to be profiled in a national Thank You Small Business x BuyBlack campaign.#GrowYourBlackBiz builds upon a deep commitment to Black Small Business Owners that has been foundational to The American Small Business Growth Program since its launch in January of 2022. 64% of the small business participants in The American Small Business Growth Program are Black, and this partnership with BuyBlack will ensure that significant resources from the American Small Business Growth Program continue to go to Black Small Business Owners.“The American Small Business Growth Program is 100% focused on building the US economy in a more just way by helping Small Business Owners from under-served communities get access to the resources and support to help them build profitable and sustainable businesses. I am thrilled about this collaboration with BuyBlack because it gives the 300 business owners all of the strategic support of SLAPTM to give them the framework to set their growth goals along with the storefront and marketing support to actually reach new customers and generate revenue. Wells Fargo's grant continues to help Silver Lining reach new Small Business Owners ready to grow.”, says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver LIning.Throughout the month of February, Silver Lining will release a daily profile of a business owner from the BuyBlack community, celebrating them, their impact, and their contribution. Other Black Business owners will be encouraged to share their own stories using the custom campaign filter and hashtags available at slapcenter/buyblack.Throughout February, Black Small Business Owners will be given the opportunity to engage with The American Small Business Growth Program in 3 ways:1. Nominate their favorite Black Owned Small Business (self-nominations accepted) to receive one of the 300 spots in the American Small Business Growth Program.2. Sign up to attend the GrowYourBlackBiz Black History Month event on February 29, 2024, at 12:00 PM EST / 9:00 AM PST. This event will include a sneak peek of the new BuyBlack app, which will help more Black Small Business Owners find new customers and make new sales.3. Sign up to attend one of two #GrowYourBlackBiz SLAPbootcamps. With a value of $299 per participant, these 3-hour, live, virtual actionable workshops are free for an unlimited number of Small Business Owners and will teach them the SLAPTM methodology, resulting in every attendee creating a customized 1-year Action Plan for their small business.a. Option 1 - March 6 at 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PSTb. Option 2 - March 14 at 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST“BuyBlack was created to help Black Small Business Owners create shops and deploy targeted marketing campaigns to increase their revenue. This partnership with the American Small Business Growth Program creates the perfect opportunity to further that mission for more business owners and to offer 300 Black Small Business Owners robust support to really catalyze their growth.”, says David Derryck, Founder & CEO of BuyBlack.The #GrowYourBlackBiz initiative will culminate in a Thank You Small Business Campaign featuring the highest performing Small Business Owners from the 300 participating in the BuyBlack American Small Business Growth Program cohort. The Campaign will culminate in the telling of the stories of these incredible Small Business Owners. The campaign is expected to release in the second half of 2024.For more about #GrowYourBlackBiz and to submit nominations:For more about the American Small Business Growth Program:###About Silver LiningSince 2005, Silver Lining has been helping Small Business Owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven Small Business Growth Program - SLAPTM - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven Behavior Change Science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate, and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for Small Business Owners from marginalized communities. Learn more at .About BuyBlackBuyBlack's mission is to catalog the over 2 million Black-owned businesses in the United States of America and help them realize their potential economic power. The site is fully searchable by keyword, category, subcategory, and geolocation. Learn more at .

