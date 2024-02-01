TRAVEL SURVEYS SHOW WATER-CENTRIC GETAWAYS HIGH ON THE LIST FOR 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Water Safety Stats Video

Goldfish Swim School Logo (PRNewsfoto/Goldfish Swim School)

Get kids swim-ready quick for a safer Spring Break and summer with guidance from Goldfish Swim School, North America's leading swim school franchise



TROY,

Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 travel predictions show over a third of travelers are looking to water-centric getaways, including warm weather destinations , hotel stays , and vacation homes or rentals . With more and more families waiting until closer to their travel dates to plan, and Spring Break and summer right around the corner, now is the time to get kids water-ready fast with safety tips and guidance from the experts at Goldfish Swim School .

The leading swim school franchise in North America, Goldfish Swim School is on a mission to raise awareness about water safety and provide the tools and training to help keep swimmers of all ages safer in and around the water. This includes their one-of-a-kind Spring Break Jump Start Clinics , offering four or five consecutive days of swim lessons, at the same time each day, with the same swim instructor to give kids the chance to sharpen their skills quickly and have a safer Spring Break and summer.

Goldfish Swim School is on a mission to raise awareness about water safety

Post this

"Coming out of the winter months, kids and families are eager to spend more time in the water, and that's fantastic," said Dr. Molly O'Shea , official pediatrician for Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "Swimming and water play offer tremendous benefits for children of all ages. Water safety is a critical piece of the puzzle, with studies showing that swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%. Whether you are taking steps for a safer Spring Break or getting ready for the upcoming summer, now is a great time to prepare, test the waters for new swimmers, and help more experienced swimmers take their skills to the next level, giving kids more confidence and parents more peace of mind."

Dr. Molly's Spring Break/Summer Swim Safety Tips and Reminders Include:



Prepare Before You Go

- Whether you're going to the beach, boating, or heading to a pool, check ahead of time to be familiar with any rules, aware of the safety equipment available, and other important details so you can plan accordingly

Hotel Pool Safety

– Remember many hotel pools lack lifeguards

and that floaties do not save lives. Pack a coast-guard approved life jacket for little swimmers. Always make sure your kids swim with a companion and have a Safe Swimmer Guard - someone dedicated to watching the water, undistracted - designated and nearby at all times.

Ocean/Beach Safety

– Even with lifeguards on duty, the open water poses special challenges. Always swim in pairs and have a dedicated Safe Swimmer Guard. Keep close to the shore, and pay attention to signs and special safety warnings. Wear bright color bathing suits for visibility in water and avoid holding-your-breath games, as they can cause dangerous and unexpected shallow water blackouts.

Short Term Rental Pool Safety

– Become very familiar with the safety features/equipment at the rental house, including fences, gates, house alarms, life jackets and rescue equipment, and the working condition of all. Even if a house seems fully safety-equipped, keep an eye on children and make sure that nobody ever swims or has access to the water alone. Put any water toys away after use to avoid curious children sneaking away to play with them when an adult is not present.

Water Park Safety

– Be mindful that large inner tubes common at water parks can hinder the view of a child who slips underneath the float. Avoid rough play, including jumping, pushing or holding on to another swimmer. Teach children not to swim or play near drains, as they can catch onto bathing suits, holding them under water.

Cruise Safety

– Like water parks, cruises can be crowded, and typically have access to multiple pools and other water features. Be vigilant that nobody swims without a dedicated Safe Swimmer Guard, focused on keeping an eye on swimmers with no distractions like phones, books, etc.

Boating Safety

– Diving can be dangerous, especially from a boat where you may be unaware of the depth. Enter the water feet-first. Wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets and be sure the fit is right so children can not slip out of them in the water. Remember passengers should always be seated while the boat is in motion.

Be a good role model. Younger children may be watching you, so follow the rules to help keep everyone safe. Care and Share what you know about Water Safety!

Remember, consistency is key . Consider year-round swim lessons to help empower kids with essential skills from breath control to emergency responses to improved muscle memory, making safe water skills second nature. Enroll in a Spring Break/Summer Jump Start Clinic

to test the waters and build comfort for new swimmers, master skills for more frequent swimmers, and quickly prep for safer time in and around the water.

"Swimming and other water activities are a big part of Spring Break and summer for so many families," said

Jenny McCuiston, co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "At Goldfish Swim School, we're committed to providing parents and children with the knowledge and skills they need to be safer in and around the water year-round through our unique Science of SwimPlay® approach, combining guided play and a safe environment to help little swimmers build upon their cognitive growth. We include this approach in our specialized Jump Start Clinics, offering a fintastic opportunity to fast-track getting water-ready, preparing the whole family for a safer, enjoyable Spring Break and summer."

Goldfish Swim School Spring Break Jump Start Clinics are offered at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit or find your nearest location .

Press Assets



Water Safety Stats Video

Logo Dr. Molly

O'Shea Headshot

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School

provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 160 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74

overall in Entrepreneur's 2024

Franchise 500®

and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons

franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 400 for 2023

and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to .

Media Contact:

Triple 7 Public Relations

Ashley Sandberg, [email protected]

Shannon Leigh Keenan, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School