TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) , one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders, announced today that it is set to acquire Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. (DKMC), a subsidiary of Chicago-based Draper and Kramer Holding (DKH), a financial and real estate services provider.

New American Funding to Expand Footprint with Acquisition of Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.

The acquisition of DKMC, with its strong presence in the Midwest and along the East Coast, deepens New American Funding's capabilities and offerings in these key regions. As a result of this acquisition, new and existing customers can expect an even higher level of service and support from New American Funding.

"We are thrilled to welcome Draper and Kramer's mortgage division to NAF," said New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. "Their reputation as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-notch service to our clients. This acquisition is a testament to our focus on growth while helping our customers achieve their dreams."

The acquisition will bring a majority of DKMC's loan originators as well as operations and support staff to NAF and enables NAF to fill existing open roles in various departments with experienced personnel from DKMC.

Founded in 1893, Draper and Kramer has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the mortgage industry and holds the country's oldest active Federal Housing Administration license. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction and ethical business practices aligns with New American Funding's values and mission.

DKMC will be rebranded as New American Funding, with employees transitioning on February 1, 2024.

"As a company, we are always looking for ways to expand and improve our services," Arvielo added. "This strategic move will allow us to expand our footprint and better serve clients in the Midwest and East Coast regions. We are also excited to welcome the talented loan originators and support staff from Draper and Kramer, who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team."

New American Funding is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their dream of homeownership. The acquisition of DKMC is another step towards this goal and solidifies New American Funding's position as a leader in the mortgage industry.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 255,000 loans representing approximately $67.2 billion in value and more than 200 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43

on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

