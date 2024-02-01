Interactive Children’S Book BOB’S BIRTHDAY BLOBS Celebrates Adventure In Creativity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing releases storybook with art activity included

Charleston, SC, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A longtime lover of reading and children's literature, teacher-turned-author Naomi Raddatz now shares her passion for storytelling and art in her debut picture book Bob's Birthday Blobs. Parents and caregivers looking for children's fiction that celebrates the joyful creative process and power of imagination will enjoy the whimsy and magic found in the pages of Bob's Birthday Blobs.

All Bob wants for his birthday is cake and playtime, but no one seems to have time for Bob on his special day! His boundless birthday energy comes bursting out in the form of mischievous play, and Bob makes an incredible mess. Is Bob's birthday ruined or can something beautiful emerge from the wild disaster? Bob takes his readers on an imaginative adventure through creation and play, and the final pages of Bob's Birthday Blobs include instructions for a fun art project children will be eager to try.

Delightful color illustrations by Claudia Gadotti complete this fantastic choice for the family library. Bob's Birthday Blobs makes a great gift to the artistic child for their birthday or any other special occasion. Art teachers and educators can use the book to introduce kids to the joys of creation. Bob's Birthday Blobs teaches the young and young at heart to embrace the beauty in messy chaos.

Bob's Birthday Blobs is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

About the Author:

A native of Wisconsin, Naomi Raddatz grew up traversing many fantastic adventures in the children's section of her public library. For over twenty years she helped children discover the love of reading as an elementary and preschool teacher. Today she resides by a small inland lake in Wisconsin with her husband, four children, and beloved labradoodle Bailey.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Naomi Raddatz

Twitter @Naomis_chilrensbooks

Facebook page: Bob's Birthday Blobs

Email: ...

website domain: NLRaddatz

Available for interviews: Author, Naomi Raddatz

Attachment

Bob's Birthday Blobs

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...