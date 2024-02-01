Gift Boxes Market Size & Share To Exceed USD 3.8 Billion By 2034, At CAGR Of 6.7%. “Gifts That Go Global” – PMI Leads The Way

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Gift Boxes Market size was valued at about USD 2.0 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.7% to extend a value of USD 3.8 Billion by 2034.”

What is Gift Boxes?

Market Overview:

Gift Boxes are containers designed for presenting and packaging gifts. They come in various shapes, sizes, and materials, and are often used to enhance the presentation of a gift and add an element of surprise and excitement for the recipient. Gift boxes can be made from materials like cardboard, paperboard, plastic, metal, or even wood, depending on the desired aesthetic and the type of gift being packaged.

These boxes are commonly used for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, holidays, and other special events where gift-giving is a tradition. Gift boxes are often adorned with decorative elements, such as ribbons, bows, or other embellishments, to make them visually appealing.

Some gift boxes are designed for specific purposes, like wine gift boxes, jewelry boxes, or luxury gift boxes. Additionally, some gift boxes are reusable and can serve as a keepsake or storage box after the gift has been opened. Overall, gift boxes serve both practical and aesthetic purposes, enhancing the overall gift-giving experience.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Rising gift culture with increasing trend of gift-giving across various occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and festivals, has boosted the demand for gift boxes. As people continue to celebrate special moments and express their emotions through gifts, the market for attractive and well-designed gift boxes expands.

The growth of e-commerce has significantly impacted the gift boxes market. Online retailers often ship products in aesthetically pleasing gift packaging, leading to a higher demand for packaging solutions. Consumers appreciate the convenience of having gifts delivered directly to recipients with appealing packaging.

Seasonal events and festivals contribute to spikes in the demand for gift boxes. During holidays and special occasions, people purchase gifts in higher volumes, leading to increased demand for suitable packaging. Seasonal packaging and themed gift boxes are particularly popular during festive seasons.

The corporate sector plays a significant role in the gift boxes market, particularly in the context of corporate gifting. Businesses often use customized gift boxes for promotional purposes, employee recognition, and client gifts, contributing to the market's growth. Continuous innovations in the design of gift boxes and the use of diverse materials contribute to the market's growth. Unique and eye-catching packaging designs attract consumers and set trends in the gift-giving space.

Restrain Factors:



Fluctuating raw material prices.

Economic downturn.

Limited storage space.

Regulatory challenges. Global supply chain disruptions.

