Four Leaf Properties Unveils Revolutionary Energy-Saving Homes In Communities: Save Up To 50% On Utility Bills

- Michael CallaghanOAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Four Leaf Properties , a leading owner/operator of manufactured home communities, is hosting an open house launch for first-of-its kind eBuilt Zero Energy Ready manufactured homes. These 'just released' Clayton manufactured homes are built to the US Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready (ZERH) Home specifications. While fewer than 12,000 homes in the US are certified ZERH, according to the US Department of Energy, they are gaining fast traction with massive benefits for residents and the environment.Move-in ready eBuilt homes will be available to tour at the following communities during the Open House Event..Fannin Meadows in Tyler Texas,.Bluewood Ranch in Victoria, Texas,.Wildflower Crossing in Albion, MI,.Summerhill Village in Mt. Pleasant, MI,.Newburg Meadows in Tecumseh, MI.North Branch Meadows in North Branch, MIeBuilt Zero Energy Ready Homes feature innovative energy-efficient features which can help residents save up to 50% annually2 on their energy bills. Millions of Americans struggle to pay utility bills with average resident electricity prices increasing more than 14%1 in recent years, double the rate of inflation over the same period of time.The benefits of living in Clayton eBuilt homes extend beyond energy savings. ZERH are also healthier1, more comfortable places to live with features addressing indoor air quality and temperature/humidity control. Additionally, the homes are manufactured based on stringent guidelines in certified factories. eBuilt homes hold three certifications ensuring quality and durability; Energy Star for above-code energy-efficiency, EPA indoor airPLUS, and US Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes.Four Leaf's eBuilt Open House Event February 10th, 2024, 11:00-3:00.eBuilt Model Home Tours.Free snacks and giveaways.Home Deals; live free for 1 month + low down payment dealsThe eBuilt Launch Open House event will showcase key features and benefits of the move-in ready homes..Rheem® hybrid water heater, which uses less energy than a 100-watt light bulb(3).Low-E windows with argon gas, which reduce energy loss by 30-50%(4).LED lighting throughout, which use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs(5).SmartComfort® by Carrier high efficiency heat pump or gas furnace.Frigidaire® ENERGY STAR® certified dishwasher and refrigerator.ecobee® smart thermostat.Insulated exterior doors.Tight thermal envelope with additional insulation and whole home exhaust system“Innovation in off-site home-building is transforming the housing industry. Clayton's eBuilt Zero Energy Ready Manufactured homes, now sold in our communities, are proof that manufactured homes are the most modern, advanced product in the housing market today,” said Michael Callaghan, managing partner at Four Leaf Properties.“Our residents are nurses, factory workers, teachers – all trying to make ends meet in a crushing housing market. Factory-built housing is inherently more affordable because it's massively more efficient to build. Now, with innovative energy-efficient features, homes are inherently more affordable to live in as well. Less expensive, healthier, more sustainable homebuilding is here, and we are super excited to share that with residents in our communities.”(1)(2)1(3) Compared to the energy needed to power a single 100-watt incandescent light bulb constantly for one year(4)(5) Lighting Choices to Save You Money | Department of EnergyAbout Four Leaf PropertiesFour Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.

