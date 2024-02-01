Frontier Justice, A Rooted Pursuits Business, Awarded“Retailer Of The Year” By The Jenks, Oklahoma Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenks Chamber of Commerce recognizes Frontier Justice for its exceptional commitment to customer service and community engagement.

- Chad Jewett, President of Frontier JusticeJENKS, OK, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frontier Justice , a Rooted Pursuits business, received the prestigious“Retailer of the Year” award from the Jenks Chamber of Commerce on January 18, 2024. This recognition underscores the retailer's outstanding dedication to customer service, product excellence, and community engagement, positioning it as a distinguished business within Jenks' retail and recreation community.Frontier Justice opened the Jenks location in November of 2023, and its unique fashion, firearm, and shooting range experience quickly earned the notice and business of many in the Jenks community.Chad Jewett, President of Frontier Justice, said:“This award is a testament to our team's work ethic and passion. We are grateful for the support from the Jenks community and look forward to continuing to serve them with world-class service and unwavering dedication to our core values.”Proudly living out the core values of“Faith, Family, and Freedom,” Frontier Justice offers a unique retail experience combining an upscale fashion boutique, a carefully curated selection of firearms and accessories, world-class firearms training, and an exceptional indoor shooting range. Frontier Justice provides a welcoming, friendly, and family-oriented environment for people of all ages, walks of life, and levels of shooting experience. Frontier Justice is a premier destination to learn, train, shop, and have fun with friends and family.Jeremy Gayed, Rooted Pursuits CEO, added:“We are honored to receive this special recognition. We look forward to future Frontier Justice achievements as a unique and fun venue for shopping and shooting sports.The Jenks facility is Frontier Justice's fourth location, complementing existing operations in Lee's Summit, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; and Omaha, Nebraska.About Frontier Justice:Frontier Justice is a next-generation retailer specializing in firearms and fashion for all demographics. As a premier firearms specialist, Frontier Justice offers a curated collection of firearms and accessories alongside an innovative indoor sports shooting facility. The retailer's fashion initiative includes a personalized brand opportunity through a boho-chic, destination-driven fashion collection. With four locations across different states, Frontier Justice positively impacts customers and communities through its mission of“Faith, Family, and Freedom.”About Rooted Pursuits:Rooted Pursuits acquires, invests in, and manages retail, direct-to-consumer, and manufacturing businesses in the outdoor recreation space. Rooted Pursuits seeks to provide products, services, and experiences to help edify individuals and build relationships, all as part of its mission of“pursuing joy for the Glory of God.”

