Crystal Oscillator Market Surges: Expected To Reach US$ 5,992.3 Million By 2034 With A Striking 6.1% CAGR | FMI

Australia dominates the Crystal Oscillator Market, set to grow at 9.6% annually till 2034, showcasing its leadership in this thriving industry.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The crystal oscillator market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3,324.2 million in 2024, with a subsequent projected increase to US$ 5,992.3 million by 2034. This signifies an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.The demand for advanced electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, and 5G networks has increased exponentially in recent years. This has led to a critical need for precise timing solutions, particularly in the form of crystal oscillators. Crystal oscillators provide stable and high-frequency timing solutions for 5G networks, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-car infotainment systems, industrial automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.Request for a Sample of this Research Report:In addition to these sectors, the defense and aerospace industries rely on crystal oscillators in mission-critical applications such as navigation, radar, and communication systems. The telecommunications sector sustains demand for crystal oscillators due to the expansion of infrastructure.Moreover, consumer preferences for feature-rich devices boost sales of crystal oscillators to ensure accurate timekeeping. To keep up with the growing demand, surface mount technology (SMT) has emerged as a preferred mounting scheme for crystal oscillators. SMT facilitates automated manufacturing, which enhances production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The absence of holes in SMT improves PCB electrical performance by minimizing parasitic capacitance and inductance. This technology is favored in applications where space constraints, weight considerations, and automated assembly are crucial factors.The BT cut crystal oscillator has gained prominence due to its superior temperature stability, making it ideal for applications requiring precise frequency performance across varying temperatures. Its popularity is further attributed to cost-effectiveness and ease of manufacturing without compromising performance. With ongoing research and development in crystal oscillator technology, further BT cut refinement may enhance performance and attractiveness to engineers and designers.“The demand for crystal oscillators is expected to grow as various industries increasingly rely on electronic components to improve efficiency and functionality. The precise timing solutions offered by crystal oscillators are essential for the proper functioning of advanced electronic devices, making them an indispensable component of modern technology,” - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe surface mount mounting scheme dominates the global crystal oscillator market with a 56.2% share in 2024.The BT cut leads the crystal oscillator market, accounting for 25.2%% of the share in 2024.The crystal oscillator market in Australia is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.The crystal oscillator market in China is predicted to rise at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034.The crystal oscillator market in the United States has the potential to increase at a 2.9% CAGR through 2034.The Japanese crystal oscillator market is predicted to rise by a 7.3% CAGR through 2034.The crystal oscillator market in Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.Competitive Landscape:Companies in the crystal oscillator market focus on technological advancements, product diversification, market expansion, and collaborations to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of various industries.Seiko Epson Corporation and Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd. are focusing on technological innovation and cutting-edge research and development to improve the precision and performance of crystal oscillators.TXC Corporation and Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation are working on expanding their product line and exploring new markets to meet the demands of emerging technologies and industries.Daishinku Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. focus on developing advanced crystal cuts and miniaturization, offering superior frequency stability and compact solutions for space-constrained applications.Leading Key Players:Seiko Epson CorporationNihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.TXC CorporationKyocera Crystal Device CorporationDaishinku Corp.Microchip Technology Inc.Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd.SiTime CorporationSiward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.Rakon Ltd.River Eletec Corp.Mercury Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd.Fox ElectronicsGreenray Industries Inc.MTI-Milliren Technologies Inc.QVS Tech Inc.Nippon Crystal Inc.Bliley Technologies Inc.Ecliptek LLCVishay Intertechnology Inc.VectronSeize this Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough ReportCrystal Oscillator Market Segmentation:By Mounting Scheme:Surface MountThrough-HoleBy Crystal Cut:AT CutBT CutSC CutOthersBy General Circuitry:Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO)Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)OthersBy Application:Telecom & NetworkingConsumer ElectronicsMilitary & AerospaceResearch & MeasurementIndustrialAutomotiveMedicalBy Region:Asia PacificEuropeNorth AmericaMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaAuthored By:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:Oscillators Market Overview : The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. It is likely to reach a size of US$ 11,442.9 million by 2033.Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market Analysis : The global market is projected to surpass US$ 635 Million by 2032. The sales are projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI):Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

