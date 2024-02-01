The Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational Rocks Phoenix With Spectacular Performances

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Sunrays proudly presents the electrifying Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational , set to take place at the Convention Center - South Building in sunny Phoenix, Arizona. This iconic event promises to be the pinnacle of gymnastics entertainment, drawing over 2,800 competitors from across the USA and countries as far-reaching as Australia.Celebrating over 30 years of excellence, the Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational has earned its reputation as the most exhilarating gymnastics meet in the USA. Gymnasts and enthusiasts alike are invited to witness the extraordinary talent on display as athletes compete against the backdrop of a vibrant rock-and-roll theme."We are thrilled to host the Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational once again," said Arizona Sunrays spokesperson, Sarah Atkins. "This event represents the culmination of dedication, skill, and passion within the gymnastics community. We are proud to welcome nearly 2,900 athletes and teams from four different countries to showcase their talents in Phoenix."The Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational isn't just about competition; it's an experience for the whole family. Attendees can expect an array of entertainment and activities that capture the essence of rock-and-roll excitement. From thrilling routines to the coolest awards, this event promises non-stop entertainment from start to finish.Key Event Details:What: Classic Rock Gymnastics InvitationalWhere: Convention Center - South Building, Phoenix, ArizonaWhen: February 2 – 4, 2024Who: Hosted by Arizona SunraysParticipants: Over 2,800 competitors from the USA and abroadHighlights: Rock-and-roll theme, thrilling performances, and family-friendly entertainmentJoin us as we celebrate the athleticism, dedication, and camaraderie that define the Classic Rock Gymnastics Invitational. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!For more information and tickets, please visit ClassicRockInvitational .

