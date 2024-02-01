Ann S. Jacobs, Founder Of Jacobs Injury Law, Recognized In Notable Litigators And Trial Attorneys Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BizTimes Milwaukee, Class of 2023

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ann S. Jacobs, founder of Jacobs Injury Law , has earned a distinguished spot in the inaugural BizTimes Milwaukee Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys showcase. This prestigious recognition pays tribute to accomplished legal professionals who excel in the courtroom, mentor the next generation of legal professionals, and actively contribute to their communities.Attorneys were nominated by their peers, underscoring the exceptional legal talent within the region. To be included in this esteemed showcase, candidates must not only hold leadership roles within their industries but also demonstrate a significant commitment to advancing workplace equality, whether within their own organizations or on a broader scale.Ms. Jacobs, a luminary in the field, is the founder of Jacobs Injury Law, a practice specializing in a wide range of cases, including automobile accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, financial abuse and fraud, and medical malpractice.Ms. Jacobs began her legal career as a public defender, litigating dozens of jury trials over nearly a decade, from juvenile cases to homicides. After leaving the public defenders office she began her career as a trial attorney in private practice, advocating for the rights of the injured. Since then, she has represented hundreds of clients in a wide variety of cases, winning outstanding results for them.Acknowledging her outstanding contributions to her clients and the legal community, Ms. Jacobs has received numerous accolades and honors over the years, including the prestigious "Top 25 Women Lawyers in the State of Wisconsin" by Super Lawyers and the title of "Trial Lawyer of the Year" bestowed by the Wisconsin Association for Justice.As a passionate advocate for legal education, Ms. Jacobs frequently serves as a lecturer, sharing her expertise with attorneys across the state and nationally on a diverse array of topics, including subrogation, ethics, election law, nursing home neglect, and more.Ms. Jacobs's commitment to professional development extends to her leadership roles within the legal community. She was elected as President of the Wisconsin Association for Justice in 2013 and continues to serve on its Board of Directors. Furthermore, she is a founding member of the organization's Women's Caucus, a vibrant group established in 2007.Ms. Jacobs served on the Milwaukee Bar Association Board of Directors from 2012 to 2015 and chaired the Milwaukee Bar's Lawyer Referral Information Service (LRIS) Committee from 2006 to 2015. Her expertise in this field led to her appointment to the American Bar Association's National LRIS committee, overseeing the certification of Lawyer Referral Services across the United States.In 2016, Ms. Jacobs was appointed to a 5-year term on the newly-formed State Elections Commission of Wisconsin, where she served as vice-chair. The Commission holds jurisdiction over all of Wisconsin's election administration functions.Ann S. Jacobs's inclusion in the BizTimes Milwaukee Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys showcase is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the legal profession, her clients, and the community at large. Her exemplary work and steadfast commitment continue to shape the legal landscape and make a positive impact on society.About Jacobs Injury Law:Jacobs Injury Law is a renowned law firm founded by Ann S. Jacobs, specializing in a diverse range of cases, including automobile accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, financial abuse/fraud, and medical malpractice. With a strong commitment to justice and unwavering advocacy, Jacobs Injury Law is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation. For more information, visit .

Ann Jacobs

Jacobs Injury Law, S.C.

+1 414-306-8999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn