New York's Top Luxury Brands Turn To Security Firm Mccall Risk Group To Investigate Rise Of Counterfeit Good Trafficking

McCall shows seized counterfeit bag / NYPD Officer collects evidence at counterfeit raid.

Private Investigator Stopping the Illegal flow of Luxury Counterfeit Goods into New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- McCall Risk Group , a top private investigative and security firm trusted by large corporations for over a decade, has helped clients in New York City and Long Island investigate intellectual property theft amongst the recent rise in counterfeit goods trafficking. With his nimble team of undercover investigators, CEO Patrick McCall has become a go-to resource for locating, surveilling, and building legal cases against New York's most notorious criminal networks.“As the city faces an influx of counterfeit goods, we've stepped up our operations to support clients and law enforcement alike with both tried and true tactics and innovative new methods,” said McCall, who launched McCall Risk Group in 2011.“We don't just aim to stop crimes in their tracks – we're focused on minimizing the bigger picture dangers they pose to businesses, communities, and the global economy as a whole.”When major fashion designers approach McCall about the distribution of counterfeit items, he and his team begin the investigation by monitoring the alleged criminals undercover. With a mix of male and female investigators playing a range of roles from first-time tourists to busy businessmen, they then make stealthy street buys. This step enables clients to examine the counterfeit items and begin building their case as the investigation unfolds.From there, McCall's team continues to engage with the suspects to nurture informants. They then work their way up the ladder to locate the warehouse, identify key players, and ultimately, discover and stop the import source. From the first inquiry to the final investigation, McCall and his team work with relevant local and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate on arresting the sellers and bulk raiding the distribution center.“We have been utilizing the services of the McCall Risk Group for several years now, as we are seeing an increase of our brands being counterfeited,” said Elliot Goldstein, Senior Vice President.“It is not only costing us money in lost revenues but is also damaging our brand's reputation. It is a necessary evil in having these issues investigated and having the people responsible arrested.”The largest-ever counterfeit goods seizure illustrated the pressing importance of McCall's work in November 2023, when Adama Sow and Abdulai Jalloh were charged with trafficking luxury counterfeit goods with an estimated retail value of more than one billion dollars. Undercover investigations and the coordination with NYPD and US Homeland Security Agents were a key component of locating and raiding the distribution center, which was hidden in a Manhattan storage facility.“When clients entrust us to protect their intellectual property, we prepare for an array of outcomes, including monitoring for any flare-ups in illegal trafficking activity,” said McCall.“Our thorough approach enables us to help law enforcement get to the root of the problem and staunch the flow of illegal items for good.”

