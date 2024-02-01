MONO MARS: Virtual Robot Influencer Keen To Sustain Life On The Red Planet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONO MARS Floating in Outerspace

MONO MARS Figurine (Reward Tier 5+)

MONO MARS Universe (Reward Tier 7)

- Moowon Kim, CEO SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual influencers have risen in popularity on social media in recent years, adding a different format of value to brands. While the CGI characters are fictional, deliverables are set with a clear objective to make a change via social media platforms.MONO MARS is a virtual astronaut robot created to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability through his experience on Earth. Through MONO's learnings of nature, travel, and social human interaction, he seeks to find resources to support his mission of creating a base on Mars that will support human life.MONO currently has a fan base of over 140k followers on Instagram , with growing momentum around the launch on Kickstarter . The storyline and visual developments are well underway, including MONO's construction of the interplanetary spacecraft, the Monoship. Followers can witness the story of MONO unfold by supporting the project through Kickstarter pledges, gaining exclusive access to influence the direction of upcoming content.While this project is a little different from the regular hardware products that seek funding on crowdfunding platforms, in return for supporting the MONO MARS, backers can select reward packages that range from MONO MARS figurines to high-resolution digital images, retro-style postcards, stationery sets, and more.“We're excited to see how MONO MARS' story will evolve with the collaborative ideas of our Kickstarter backers. While we don't have tangible access to life on Mars in reality, we hope we can bring awareness and excitement to a future of space exploration, and the importance of preserving what we have on our current planet.”- Moowon Kim, CEOFor a limited 45 days only, you can now find MONO MARS on Kickstarter, with rewards starting from just $10. For more information and all available packages, check out their campaign here!CGTale is a Character IP company established in 2018, rooted in a dedication to creating interactive media content. With experience in projects that span across a spectrum of genres, CGTale uses cutting-edge technology in commitment to craft compelling stories for audiences on all platforms across the globe. Built on innovation and creativity, the team at CGTale will continue exploring new horizons in the ever-growing media industry.

MONO MARS

