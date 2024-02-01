Corestack's New White Paper Reveals The Key Components Of Model Cloud Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ten Ways CoreStack Amplifies Native Hyperscaler Services for Model Cloud Governance

The paper explores ten ways CoreStack amplifies native hyperscaler services to take cloud management to the next level

- Robert Ford, Chief Strategy Officer, CoreStackBELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has published a new white paper titled“Ten Ways CoreStack Amplifies Native Hyperscaler Services for Model Cloud Governance,” the latest in a series of thought leadership publications on cloud governance. Authored by CoreStack's Chief Strategy Officer, Robert Ford, the white paper explores ten ways CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance enhances native cloud management tooling.“The portals or consoles provided by the prime cloud hyperscalers are good – of course they are. But they do have some shortcomings when looked at through the more sophisticated lens of multi-cloud, multi-account, and multi-workload optimization, compliance, and security,” said Ford.“CoreStack amplifies cloud-native tooling to help bridge those gaps, taking cloud management to the next level of sophistication. This white paper explains precisely how we do that.”The capability gaps can be even more problematic for organizations running multiple cloud platforms. Forbes reports that 90% of large enterprises run multi-cloud architectures, which dramatically increases the complexity of cloud management efforts. Relying on different cloud management tools for different cloud platforms can create fragmented views and fragmented experiences that prevent organizations from realizing the full value of their cloud investments.Ford's white paper explores the major ways that CoreStack's multi-cloud governance platform amplifies native hyperscaler services, including providing platform intelligence, converged orchestration and automation, tagging governance, enhanced optimization, assessment posture, compliance posture adherence, ecosystem integration, and analytics and insights.“I assert that to become and remain a model cloud citizen, be that from a FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, GreenOps, Well-Architected, or other perspective, you need more than simple, siloed cloud management tools from hyperscalers,” explained Ford.“CoreStack's multi-cloud governance platform delivers the capabilities that propel your posture from 'good enough' cloud management to model cloud governance.”CoreStack was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the market leader in the Frost RadarTM: Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms, 2023. Frost & Sullivan had previously recognized CoreStack with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.Global enterprises are already leveraging CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, to manage complex multi-cloud environments. The CoreStack portfolio also includes CoreStack Assessments, a powerful assessment solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing organizations to run assessments against multiple cloud-native frameworks as well as custom frameworks.Visit to access this white paper and other thought leadership content from CoreStack.# # #About CoreStackCoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company's portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions - CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit .

Bala Vishwanath, CMO

CoreStack

+1 425-310-5375

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube