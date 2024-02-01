Calimex USA And Blood Centers Of America (BCA) Partnership Announcement.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CalimexUSA

BacT Alert & Notification Application

Online Ordering System for Labs and Blood Banks.

Calimex USA partners with BCA to deliver innovative IT technologies to BCA Members.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CALIMEX USA (Calimex), a leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare industry , proudly announces the signing of the GROUP PURCHASING MASTER AGREEMENT with Blood Centers of America (BCA), on January 1, 2024.

Forty-nine Blood Centers across the United States form the core membership of BCA (as of December 31, 2023). The Calimex-BCA Partnership is an integral part of CALIMEX USA's ongoing commitment to supporting the BCA Member Blood Centers with cutting-edge IT solutions. Calimex's portfolio of Products and Services will now be offered to BCA Members at a discount, with a guaranteed commitment to excellence in quality and support services assured by a signed service level agreement.

Products include BacT Alert! - Calimex Bacterial Alert and Notification Application, AcQuire – Portal for electronic requisition ordering and test result delivery application, and eOrders - Real-Time Inventory Management & Distribution Application.

Services include, Custom Application Development Services, IT Infrastructure & Operation Services, and Analytics and Database Management

Sam Waran, CEO, and President of CALIMEX USA, expresses his thanks and gratitude to BCA and its Members for the opportunity to provide cutting-edge Information Technology products and services, supporting Blood Centers across the United States in their mission to save lives more effectively and efficiently.

Greg Bishop, VP of Information Services at BCA adds,“It's great to have another IT agreement in the BCA portfolio of offerings to our Members. Calimex is a trusted partner to many centers and we are proud to introduce their products and services across the BCA cooperative.”

About Calimex USA

Calimex USA Corporation is an American information technology company specializing in the regulated healthcare environment. It is a leading provider of specialized healthcare solutions with over three decades of experience in developing and delivering innovative solutions designed to ensure the highest level of safety, security, efficacy, effectiveness, and efficiency. Calimex takes complex clinical - and often painfully inefficient processes and automates them for positive return on investments (ROI). Calimex is a medical devices manufacturer and owns several FDA 510 (k) approved software medical devices.



About Blood Centers of America:

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S. with a robust portfolio of over 500 supplier agreements. Leveraging over $750M in purchasing power, BCA negotiates the most sought-after supplier contracts, delivering significant cost savings and increased revenue incentives to its members across the country. To explore a supplier relationship with BCA, visit Suppliers & Partners – For Blood Centers - Blood Centers of America (bca).



Contact: Calimex USA

Name: Ray Ganesh

Company: Calimex USA Corporation

Phone number: +1 669-437-2712; 415-221-5515

Email address: ...

Contact: BCA

Name: Greg Bishop

Company: Blood Centers of America

Phone number: +1 401-381-0600

Email address: ...

Ray Ganesh

Calimex USA Corporation

+1 669-437-2712

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram