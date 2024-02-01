(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update"

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Alternative lending market is expected to grow by 36.6% on an annual basis to reach US$257.8 million in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Bangladesh remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$188.7 million in 2022 to reach US$557.3 million by 2027.

Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.

This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.

This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

Bangladesh Economic Indicators



Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User



End User - Business End User - Consumer

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models



P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types



B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing

Bangladesh Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



By Age

By Income Gender

