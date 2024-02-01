Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftersales Service Market: Poised For Robust Growth With SAR 2.5 Billion Valuation By 2025: Ken Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Ken Research projects a significant growth trajectory for the

KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market . The market, encompassing diverse segments like crash repair, mechanical repair, auto care, quick lube, and spare parts, is estimated to reach a valuation of approximately SAR 2.5 billion by 2025.



Key Market Trends and Dynamics:

The report identifies several key trends shaping the market, including a preference for non-agency workshops, digitalization, and the rising prominence of multi-brand workshops. These trends are catalyzing a dynamic shift in the automotive aftersales landscape in Saudi Arabia.



Market Players and Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the crash repair segment include Auto Hub, SKM BMW, and Wallan Group, while the quick lube segment is marked by the presence of leading brands like Castrol and Mobil 1. The auto care segment includes names such as Ziebart and Auto Fix.



Strategic Government Initiatives:

The government's strategic efforts, including the National Industrial Cluster Development Program, are actively supporting the automotive industry's growth. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce oil dependency and promote industrial development, contributing to the aftersales market's expansion.

Digital Skills Training and Labor Quality Enhancement:

The report highlights the role of digital skills training in enhancing labor quality, a crucial factor in improving service operations across the industry.



Vehicle Production and Import Reduction:

Saudi Arabia is developing car manufacturing clusters, aiming to become a hub for ICE, Electric, and Fuel Cell vehicles in the MENA region. This development is further supported by a notable reduction in import volumes and an increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities.



Challenges and Opportunities:

While challenges such as dependency on international OEMs and high costs of vehicle procurement exist, opportunities like rising digitization, government impetus, and changing demographics present significant growth potential for the market.



Forward-Looking Insights:

Ken Research's comprehensive report offers crucial insights for stakeholders, including detailed market segmentation, analysis of consumer behavior, and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving market landscape.

Conclusion:

The KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, offering substantial opportunities for both local and international players. This report serves as an essential guide for understanding and capitalizing on the market's potential.



For more detailed insights and the full report, visit Ken Research.



Taxonomy



KSA Aftersales Service Market Segmentation



By Type of Workshop



Multi Brand



OEM/Authorized



By Type of Multi-Brand



Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Vehicle



Sedan



Hatchback



SUV



MPV



By End-Users



Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



By Domestic/ International



Domestic



International



By End-Users



E-Commerce



Retail



Others



KSA Spare Parts after Market Segmentation



By Type of Spare Parts



Others



Drive transmission and Steering



Rubber Components



Cooling Systems



Consumables and Miscellaneous



Suspension and Braking



Electricals and Electronic Components



By End User



Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



KSA Mechanical Repair Segmentation



By Type



Agency Mechanical Repair



Multibrand Mechanical Repair



By End User



OEM Car Service companies



Automotive companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



KSA Auto care Industry Segmentation



By Type



Car Spa



Auto Detailing



Car wash



By End User



Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



Individuals



Others



KSA Quick lube Industry Segmentation



By Type



Semi Synthetic



Synthetic



Super Synthetic



By End User



Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



Individuals



Agency and Multibrand Workshops



Others



KSA Motor Insurance Industry Segmentation



By Type



Hybrid



Third Party



Comprehensive



By End User



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



OEM Car Service companies



Automotive companies



Individuals Automobile Owners



Agency and Multibrand Workshops



Others



KSA Leasing and Rental Industry Segmentation



By Type



Small Fleet Operator



Medium Fleet Operator



Large Fleet Operator



Dealerships Providing Fleet Services



By End User



Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies



Individuals and Tourists



Government Agencies



Agency and Multibrand Workshops



Others



For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Industry

