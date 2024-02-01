Why Phytotherapy Requires Pharmaceutical Precision

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Use of Herbs, Vitamins, and Minerals Is a Precise Science That Should Be Approached With Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical solutions are always treated with caution. Application and dosage are important, and individuals are well aware of the risks that come with mistreating medications. However, attitudes tend to relax when it comes to natural alternatives to medicine.

Phytotherapy (the use of medicinal botanicals like plants and herbs to manage health) is often incorrectly considered a casual and unspecific support option. It is a concept that the team at PLAMECA is striving to counteract.

"Phytotherapy is a powerful, safe, and effective way to manage a person's health," says PLAMECA's managing director Óscar Fernández. "However, it's important to understand precisely what you're taking, what condition it is meant to address, and what results and side effects you should expect." The executive adds that the proper production of phytotherapy products is an essential first step in using them correctly. "Our goal isn't to simply sell phytotherapeutic solutions. We are in the business of perfecting phytotherapy, and we've been investing in that goal for four decades."

The need for safe, effective phytotherapy options is important and growing. An alarming study published in December of 2023 observed the attitude that pregnant women (who are at particularly high risk) had toward complementary and alternative medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the key findings, over 37% of women didn't know the ingredients of the herbal products they were using.

Phytotherapy has proved to be effective in both preventing and treating many health conditions, but it can still be a wasteful and even harmful solution if approached casually. The old saying that knowledge is power remains important here as much as anywhere else. This is why PLAMECA has spent decades building a phytotherapy manufacturing process that its customers can understand, apply, and trust to deliver quality results.

The health and wellness company has been manufacturing its own food supplements for 30 years now. It uses herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals - all of which are clearly described on its packaging. These are backed by effective, proven, scientifically-supported formulas that focus on using natural ingredients to create quick results for targeted health concerns such as indigestion, sleeplessness, tired legs, and cystitis.

While the company's mid-sized status enables its R&D team to invest seriously in its phytotherapy solutions, PLAMECA is also privately owned. This means it is not beholden to the profit-focused whims of corporate boardrooms or stock market fluctuations.

The company already has established a network of hundreds of retailers around the Spanish-speaking world and recently entered the United States, as well. No matter where it expands its retail footprint, when selling in a new country PLAMECA goes through all of the steps to ensure that its products are approved and properly labeled. From formulation to manufacturing to distribution, the company is an ideal example of how to bring pharmaceutical precision to the fast-growing field of phytotherapy.

