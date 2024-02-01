PRISM Marketview Marks World Cancer Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today recognizes the tremendous contributions of companies striving to develop treatments for cancer, a complex disease driven by numerous factors. It is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 , and is the second leading cause of death in the United States.







To mark World Cancer Day , which will be held on February 4, PRISM MarketView highlights emerging companies working to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families by developing and commercializing innovative new treatments for cancer.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Biopharmaceutical company, Panbela Therapeutics, is developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company has entered a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of Ivospemin. Panbela recently announced it has reached 50% enrollment for its global randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled ASPIRE clinical trial to evaluate ivospemin in combination with gemcitabine and nab-Paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Panbela's market cap stands at approximately $672,341.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., is developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead oncology product candidate is LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens. The company recently announced it had treated the first patient in a Phase 2a trial evaluating LSTA1 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). LSTA1 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for malignant glioma. Lisata's market cap stands at $21.163 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotechnology company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, is developing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with cancer. The company's commercialized products include Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company has entered a strategic development collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of REZLIDHIA (Olutasidenib) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic cancers. The company recently announced a collaboration with CONNECT , an international collaborative network of pediatric cancer centers, to evaluate REZLIDHIA® in combination with temozolomide as maintenance therapy in newly diagnosed pediatric and young adult patients with high-grade glioma. Rigel's market cap is currently $210.116 million.

AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, which the company is evaluating for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company recently announced is had enrolled the first subject in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial combining AIM's Ampligen® (rintatolimod) with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech's market cap is $20.851 million.

Essa Pharma

Essa Pharma, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company recently presented updated dose escalation data from its Phase 1/2 study evaluating masofaniten in combination with enzalutamide for the treatment of prostate cancer at the 2024 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. It has collaboration agreements in place with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. and its share price has been trending upwards since October 2023. Essa Pharma's market cap is currently sitting at $364.35 million.

