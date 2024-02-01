Global Gaming GPU Market On Rise: Comprehensive Analysis Projected To Hit $7.8 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming GPU Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global gaming GPU market forecasts a promising future, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% expected from 2024 to 2030. Technological advances and heightened demand across several platforms are propelling GPUs into a new era of gaming immersion and performance.

The report strategically segments the gaming GPU market, breaking down key areas such as Dedicated Graphic Cards and Integrated Graphic Cards, with an in-depth shipment analysis covering the period from 2018 to 2030. The detailed research spans across various end-use industries including Mobile Devices, PCs and Workstations, and Gaming Consoles, offering stakeholders valuable market insights.

A region-specific analysis highlights North America's dominance, with a significant share of the market attributed to the surging popularity of console gaming and a vibrant ecosystem of game developers and distributors constantly enhancing gaming titles.

Market dynamics suggest that Dedicated Graphic Cards will see the most significant growth due to their ability to enhance processing speeds and improve gaming experiences by resolving frame rate issues. These components are crucial for gamers who demand high-performance equipment to support the latest 3D content and graphics-intensive applications.

Significant growth opportunities have been identified in various types, industry end-uses, and regions. Strategic actions by companies include mergers and acquisitions, innovative product developments, and investments in research and development to strengthen market positions and drive growth.

The report offers a thorough competitive analysis based on Porter's Five Forces Model and includes strategic insights into several key players who are shaping the industry with their technological prowess and strategic initiatives. These companies include renowned names such as Gigabyte Technology, Imagination Technologies, Intel, Micro Star International, NVIDIA, PC Partner Group, and Qualcomm, known for their product quality and innovative solutions.

Emerging trends, shifting customer demands, and new market developments are also intricately covered, including a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape. The analysis provides a snapshot of the current market scenario and offers a lens into future potentials, challenges, and business risks that may impact the industry.

The research publication serves as an invaluable tool for industry participants, investors, and other stakeholders interested in the dynamics and growth trajectory of the gaming GPU market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Gigabyte Technology

Imagination Technologies

Intel

Micro Star International

NVIDIA

PC Partner Group Qualcomm

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900