Global Camera Modules Market Set To Reach $68.5 Billion By 2028: Leading Players Are LG Innotek, OFILM Group Co, And Sunny Optical Technology

The global camera modules market was valued at USD 43.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics products with built-in cameras, growing popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, which require high-resolution camera modules, increasing use of cameras in automotive applications, such as driver assistance systems and parking assistance systems as well as development of new camera technologies, such as 3D cameras and thermal cameras, which are opening up new applications for camera modules. are the major driving factors for the growth of the camera modules market.

This research report categorizes the camera modules market by component, pixel, focus type , interface , application and region, and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the camera modules market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the camera modules market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the camera modules market ecosystem is covered in this report.

LG Innotek, OFILM Group Co., Ltd., Sunny Optical Technology (Group), Hon Hai Precision Inc. Co., Ltd. (Foxconn), Chicony Electronics, Sony, Intel and Samsung Electro-Mechanics and so on are some of the key players in the camera modules market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the camera modules market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

8-13 MP segment is expected to account at the largest market size during the forecast period

The 8-13 MP segment is expected to account largest market share in the camera modules market. The 8 to 13 MP segment held the largest share of the camera modules market owing to the technological advancements in all the application areas such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and security and surveillance. The growth is also attributed to the increasing trend of using multiple cameras on the rear side of smartphones. Nowadays, smartphones are likely to have dual, triple, or quadruple cameras located on the back.

Smartphones from consumer electronics segment is projected to dominate the camera modules market

Smartphones are highly competitive applications owing to a large number of manufacturers. Every year, improvements are seen in smartphone cameras. To differentiate their products from that of competitors and meet the demand for high-quality images, smartphone OEMs are in the continuous process of exploring innovative components to provide better quality cameras in their phones to fulfill end-user requirements. A few types can even produce sharp, high-quality photographs comparable to those captured by standalone digital cameras. The multiple-lens configuration is one reason that has pushed camera capabilities ahead. Smartphones featuring two, three, or four lenses, referred to as dual, triple, or quad cameras, are becoming more common.

Furthermore, to improve the functionality and quality of smartphones and the rising trends of front cameras, OEMs are shifting from single rear cameras to dual, triple, and quad-camera designs, which is resulting in the increasing adoption of an average number of camera modules per smartphone. The inclusion of multiple cameras in a smartphone has enabled an array of new features, including high zoom level, high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, portrait modes, 3D, and low-light photography.

China is projected to dominate in Asia-Pacific region for camera modules market

China is having the largest market share in the camera modules market due to several factors. China has established itself as a global manufacturing hub, known for its cost-effective production capabilities and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure. China is the largest smartphone market in the world, and this is driving the demand for camera modules in smartphones. Chinese camera module manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to develop new camera technologies, such as 3D cameras and thermal cameras. This is helping them to stay ahead of the competition and maintain their dominance in the market. China's manufacturing expertise and economies of scale enable competitive pricing and high-volume production, attracting domestic and international customers.

