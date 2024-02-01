(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global healthcare fraud detection market is witnessing a robust expansion with an expected CAGR of 26.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by the increasing adoption of health insurance and the urgency to address fraudulent activities in healthcare. The market, which is forecasted to hit an impressive $8.7 billion by 2030, resonates with the need for efficient and effective fraud detection methodologies.

With the healthcare industry experiencing a surge in insurance fraud incidents and escalating costs, a comprehensive study has been conducted, bringing essential insights to the forefront of the healthcare fraud detection market. The report reveals promising growth opportunities, trends, competitive strategies, and forecast assessments for the sector.

North America emerges as the dominant player, harboring the largest market share over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to the region's rapid adoption of cutting-edge analytical methods, escalated investment in healthcare analytics services, and rigorous efforts to curtail healthcare fraud.

Dominant Market Forces and Corporate Strategies

Leading companies within the healthcare fraud detection landscape are strategizing through expansion of facilities, elevation of research and development, and the harnessing of advanced technologies to meet rising demand and shape the future of fraud prevention. Descriptive analytics is anticipated to uphold its position as the most sought-after segment, due to its extensive adoption attributed to simplicity of implementation and broad usability in detecting fraudulent activities.

The detailed market insights presented in the report are crucial for industry stakeholders, including healthcare providers, insurance companies, and regulatory bodies, offering them strategic planning tools to navigate competitive dynamics and capitalize on growth opportunities. The analysis includes vital aspects such as business risks, market dynamics, trends, competitive landscape review, and the impact of mergers and acquisitions over the past five years.

This report aims to empower decision-makers with actionable data and in-depth analysis to strategically position themselves in an ever-evolving industry landscape. It is a lighthouse for entities aiming to anchor their operational, financial, and strategic alignments in a sea of market uncertainties.

The shifts in healthcare fraud detection paradigms emphasize a vigilant approach towards data management, integrity in payment systems, and safeguarding the sanctity of healthcare insurance claims-elements that the report articulately outlines and forecasts for the years leading up to 2030.

Key Market Segmentation

The extensive analysis included in the report examines several facets of the market:



Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics

Furthermore, it delves into applications across different segments:



Review of Insurance Claims Payment Integrity

These segments illuminate various end-use landscapes including private insurance payers, government agencies, and others.

Regional Market Insights

From a regional perspective, the report encapsulates detailed shipment analysis by value from 2018 to 2030, with a spotlight on:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



CGI

DXC Technology Company

International Business Machines

Mckesson ExlService Holdings

