Las Vegas Global Wine Awards Announce Dates And New Home For The 7Th Annual Competition.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 7th Annual Las Vegas Global Wine Awards will be held June 24 -26 at the Golden Nugget

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wine industry is gearing up for a monumental event as the 7th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards takes center stage from June 24-26, 2024, at the World-Famous Golden Nugget in Downtown Las Vegas. Hosted in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, this prestigious competition has become a beacon for excellence, innovation, and the celebration of outstanding wines.The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards , now in its seventh year, proudly features an all-expert panel of judges drawn from various facets of the Wine Industry. This distinguished panel includes master sommeliers, acclaimed journalists, and representatives from major national distribution companies, ensuring a meticulous and comprehensive evaluation of the entries.What sets the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards apart is its exclusive offering to *select winners – a unique opportunity for distribution in the highly competitive Las Vegas Market and other major markets. As the only competition of its kind worldwide, it serves as a gateway for wines to make a significant impact in the industry, solidifying its position as a pivotal event in the global wine calendar.Founder and CEO Eddie Rivkin expressed his anticipation for the 2024 competition, stating, "As we approach our seventh year, the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards continues to shine as a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of winemakers worldwide. We look forward to bringing together a stellar panel of judges to celebrate the diversity and excellence within the world of wines."Rivkin also pledged more post-show opportunities for entrants, underlining the competition's commitment to providing a platform that extends beyond the awards ceremony to support and elevate the profile of participating wineries.The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is not just a competition; it's a celebration of the artistry and passion that goes into crafting exceptional wines. Winemakers, distributors, and wine enthusiasts are invited to be part of this unparalleled event that honors the finest wines from around the world.For more information on the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, including registration details and event updates, please visitAbout Las Vegas Global Wine Awards:The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is an annual wine competition held in Las Vegas that is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional wines from around the world. With an esteemed panel of judges and a unique opportunity for distribution, the competition has established itself as a pivotal event in the global wine industry.About Gold Nugget Las Vegas:A legendary icon on Fremont Street, the Golden Nugget offers a glimpse in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. At Golden Nugget Las Vegas, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations and amenities steps away from the excitement of Downtown Las Vegas. Our renovated rooms and suites and nine award-winning restaurants are sure to impress, as is The Tank, our world-famous pool with a 200,000-gallon shark aquarium as its centerpiece. The casino floor features the latest gaming experiences and classic table games. Golden Nugget has something to suit every taste, and it's all delivered with unparalleled customer service.Press Contact:Samantha HartsExecutive Assistant...

Edward Rivkin

LVGWSA

+1 725.286.2988

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram