Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces Dates And New Home For The 8Th Annual Competition.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 8th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards will be held June 10 -12 at The Golden Nugget

LA VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The spirits industry is gearing up for a monumental event as the 8th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards takes center stage from June 10 to 12, 2024, at the World-Famous Golden Nugget in Downtown Las Vegas. This prestigious competition, held in the heart of Las Vegas, has become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of finding the finest spirits from around the world.Renowned for its originality and commitment to excellence, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards boasts an all-expert panel of judges representing various facets of the Spirits Industry. The distinguished panel includes master distillers, acclaimed journalists, and representatives from major national distribution companies, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the entries.What sets the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards apart is its unique offering to *select winners – an unparalleled opportunity for distribution in the highly competitive Las Vegas Market and other major cities. This distinction positions the competition as the only one of its kind globally, providing a gateway for spirits to reach new heights in the industry.Founder and CEO Eddie Rivkin expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 competition, stating, "As we approach our 8th year, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards continues to grow in significance and influence within the industry. We are thrilled to bring together the best minds and palates to celebrate the craftsmanship and artistry of spirits worldwide."Rivkin further promised more post-show opportunities for entrants, reinforcing the competition's commitment to supporting and elevating spirits producers beyond the award ceremony.The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is not just a competition; it's an unparalleled platform for spirits to gain exposure and make their mark in the competitive market. Distillers, producers, and enthusiasts alike are invited to be part of this extraordinary celebration of the world's finest spirits.For more information on the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, including registration details and event updates, please visitAbout Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards:The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is an annual spirits competition held in Las Vegas that is dedicated to recognizing and honoring exceptional spirits from around the world. With an esteemed panel of judges and a unique opportunity for distribution, the competition has become a pinnacle event in the spirits industry.About Golden Nugget Las Vegas:A legendary icon on Fremont Street, the Golden Nugget offers a glimpse in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. At Golden Nugget Las Vegas, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations and amenities steps away from the excitement of Downtown Las Vegas. Our renovated rooms and suites and nine award-winning restaurants are sure to impress, as is The Tank, our world-famous pool with a 200,000-gallon shark aquarium as its centerpiece. The casino floor features thousands of the latest gaming experiences and classic table games. Golden Nugget has something to suit every taste, and it's all delivered with unparalleled customer service.Press Contact:Samantha HartsExecutive Assistant...

Edward Rivkin

LVGWSA

+1 725-286-2988

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram