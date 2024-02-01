Two Decades Of Dedication: Dr. Joshua Gelber Celebrates With Annex Family Chiropractic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Joshua Gelber Celebrates 20 Years in Practice at Annex Family Chiropractic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Joshua Gelber, a beacon of wellness in the Toronto Annex, is celebrating 20 years of practicing chiropractic care. His commitment began with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from York University (2000) and culminated in a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Logan University, St. Louis, Missouri (2003).After 11 years of experience, Dr. Gelber opened Annex Family Chiropractic to further his goal of guiding individuals and families of all ages to a lifestyle of holistic wellness.Patient Success with Dr. Joshua GelberDr. Gelber has over 150 Google Reviews where patients have shared their journeys of relief and transformation under his care. Here's one:“I sought Dr. Gelber's expertise due to my persistent lower and mid-back pain that made it challenging for me to walk for even short durations without discomfort. Over the course of the treatment in the past year, I have experienced a positive improvement in my health. Dr. Gelber has a holistic approach through a combination of adjustments, exercises, and insightful guidance. I recommend Dr. Gelber to anyone looking for a chiropractor who goes above and beyond to address not just symptoms but the root causes.” S.M.Dr. Gelber enjoys working with patients and seeing the changes in function, nerve scans, and X-rays. He appreciates his patients' trust and kind words, which make for a truly healing, enjoyable atmosphere in the clinic.Expertise and Innovation: Precision in Chiropractic ExcellenceDr. Joshua Gelber stands at the forefront of chiropractic care in Toronto, utilizing a diverse range of tools in his clinic. His approach is rooted in precision, from hands-on techniques to postural analysis, computer scanning, and X-rays.Through this meticulous process, Dr. Gelber ensures the utmost precision in adjustments. His goal is to pinpoint subluxations, the key culprits interfering with the body's neuromusculoskeletal function.Dr. Gelber's dedication goes beyond the clinic. Regular training and continuing education are integral parts of his journey. This commitment ensures that he remains abreast of the latest advancements, offering patients the most effective and innovative chiropractic care.Celebrating 20 Years: A Month of Gratitude and ExcitementAnnex Family Chiropractic is planning various ways to mark two decades of Dr. Joshua Gelber as a chiropractor. The celebration kicks off the week of Feb 27th with cupcakes, decorations, and a celebratory atmosphere-a heartfelt thank you for the years of trust from their valued patients.In the following weeks, the clinic is planning some other fun activities.. Every adjustment in the month automatically earns patients a raffle entry and more entries for those who share their experiences through on-site video testimonials and correctly answer trivia questions!

Dr. Joshua Gelber

Annex Family Chiropractic

+1 416-967-4466

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube