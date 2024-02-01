Arcus Partners Unveils Finity360 AITM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solving the Wealth Management and RIA Industry's Omnipresent People, Process and Technology Challenges

Revolutionizing the Wealth Management Middle Office with Integrated AI

- Gerry MurphyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's fast-paced business environment, the pursuit of efficiency has never been more crucial. Arcus Partners TM proudly introduces Finity360 AITM, a groundbreaking solution that reshapes the middle office landscape by simplifying complex business processes through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI).Gerry Murphy, CEO of Arcus Partners, said: "At Arcus Partners , we believe in driving innovation that transforms businesses. Finity360 AITM is not just a solution; it's a leap forward in redefining how the Wealth Management middle office operates in the digital age. This is a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technologies and continuous innovation."Key Features Redefining Wealth Management Middle Office Operations:Seamless Integration: Finity360 AITM seamlessly integrates with the Finity360TM suite (native Salesforce Apps) of middle office applications that include your documents, data, and workflows, effortlessly transforming the middle office into a more intelligent and efficient space.Client Communication Analysis: Use Finity360 AITM to analyze emails, notes, and messages related to client communication. Extract key information such as client preferences, financial goals, or specific investment requests.Document Classification: Integrate Finity360 AITM to classify and categorize documents within Salesforce based on their content. Automatically tag documents with relevant labels, such as "Financial Reports," "Investment Plans," or "Client Correspondence.”Intelligent Search: Enhance your PaaS navigation capabilities using the Finity360 AITM language model to provide Advisors with intelligent and context-aware search results including launching workflows for home office requests and account opening.Automated Report Summaries: Leverage Finity360 AITM to generate summaries of lengthy financial reports or documents. Attach these summaries to the original documents, providing a quick overview for wealth managers and clients.Contextual Insights: Use Finity360 AITM to analyze the context of client interactions and transactions. Generate insights on potential investment opportunities, risks, or changes in client sentiment.Compliance Monitoring: Employ Finity360 AITM to assist in monitoring client communications for compliance purposes. Identify and flag any language that may require further review or documentation.Regulatory and Audit Requests: Use Finity360 AITM to find documents or information based on natural language queries for #regulatory requests or audits.Customizable Prompts: Finity360 AITM comes with industry-standard prompts built-in with the flexibility for custom prompts, Finity360 AITM optimizes efficiency to meet specific organizational needs.Customizable Training Data: Highlight the module's flexibility in being trained on custom datasets, allowing users to tailor it to specific domains or industries.Why Finity360 AITM?- Boost Productivity: Automate time-consuming middle office tasks, allowing teams to focus on high-value activities driving business growth.- Reduce Training: Minimize training efforts by using natural language, and simplifying business processes for Advisors, Operations, and Compliance.- Stay Compliant: Ensure compliance with industry regulations and data protection standards, offering peace of mind in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.- Future-Ready: Arcus PartnersTM is committed to continuous innovation. Finity360 AITM evolves with businesses, adapting to emerging technologies and industry trends.Join Us in Shaping the Future:Elevate your middle office experience with Finity360 AITM from Arcus PartnersTM – where innovation meets efficiency. Embrace the future of intelligent middle office today.#ArcusPartners#WealthManagement#DigitalTransformation#Finity360#FinTech#AIFor media inquiries, please contact:Gerry MurphyCEO...About Arcus Partners:Arcus Partners is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services to the financial industry, committed to empowering businesses through cutting-edge PaaS technologies and continuous innovation.Trademark Information:Arcus PartnersTM and Finity360TM and Finity360 AITM are Trademarks of Arcus, Inc.

