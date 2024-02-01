Delhi Police Bust Two Call Centres Indulging In Duping US Citizens

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The IFSO unit of Delhi Police has busted two illegal international call centres operating in the national capital, which used to cheat innocent US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support on behalf of Amazon, Norton, Chime and Paypal, the police said on Thursday.

An official said the police have also arrested 26 accused from the two call centres in Naraina Vihar and Dwarka Sector-26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), Hemant Tiwari, said that specific inputs were received regarding an illegal call centre being operated from the Naraina Vihar area, which was involved in large-scale cyber cheating with US citizens on the pretext of providing tech support regarding Amazon, Paypal, Chime, Norton etc.

"A raid was conducted at Naraina Vihar and it was found that some suspicious activities were going on in the said premises. A set of laptops and other accessories were installed there and a large number of persons were engaged in communicating with US citizens. The call operators were making calls impersonating the customer care staff of Amazon, Paypal, etc., on the third floor (top floor) of the building,” said the DCP.

A case was registered against the call centre and 21 (17 males and four females) persons were arrested.

“The main masterminds -- Mohit Bansal a.k.a Kaku and Puneet Sehgal -- were arrested from the spot,” the DCP said.

The officer also said that the accused were using high-end software/diallers such as MicroSIP, Xlite, and Google Voice for making calls.

"Also, cheated amount of Rs 23.5 lakh in cash has been recovered from the spot. Two more accused persons, including another mastermind Subham Bansal a.k.a Kalli, have also been arrested in connection with the case,” the DCP said.

In another raid at Dwarka, Delhi Police arrested three persons and busted an illegal call centre, which used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support on behalf of Spectrum Internet, Direct Tv, Earth Link, AT&T, Frontier Internet, Winstream etc.

The DCP said the owners -- Sachin Yadav, Shanshank Bharatwal and Jagjeet Singh-- have been arrested

