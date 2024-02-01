Telangana's Congress Government To Implement Two More Guarantees

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will implement two more of its six guarantees immediately.

He assured that all the eligible people who applied during the Praja Palana programme will benefit from it.

He directed officials to make preparations for the implementation of two more guarantees.

Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee and senior officials on the Praja Palana programme at the Secretariat.

He held a discussion with the officials concerned on the implementation of distribution of cooking gas cylinders at the subsidised price of Rs 500 to the poor, construction of INDIRAMMA houses, and the supply of 200 units of free electricity scheme.

The officials were asked to be ready with the necessary action plan for the implementation of the three guarantees.

The CM instructed the officials to make arrangements to implement two of these guarantees immediately.

Inquiring about the financial requirement for the implementation of each guarantee and the details of the number of beneficiaries under each scheme, he advised the state Finance Department to allocate necessary funds for them in the budget.

The CM said that he will hold another meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee before the Assembly session and take a final decision.

The Praja Palana programme was conducted from December 28, 2023 to January 6 across the state. The government received applications from people, who are eligible to avail the benefit of five guarantees, in the Gram Sabhas and Ward meetings.

A total of 1,09,01,255 applications were registered. Officials told the CM that some of the applicants submitted more than one application and some of them did not furnish the details of their Aadhaar and ration card numbers.

Revanth Reddy advised the officials to re-examine such applications and conduct a field visit, if necessary, to verify the details in the applications. The officials are suggested to verify the details of the applicants more times, if required, so that no eligible will be left in availing the scheme benefits.

Arrangements will be made to rectify the errors or mistakes in the applications in the MPDO offices or in the next Praja Palana programme. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and P. Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and senior officials attended the meeting.

