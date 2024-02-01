Mazda Reports January Sales Results

CPO sales totaled 5,088 vehicles in January, an increase of 10 percent compared to January 2023.

Sales highlights include:



Best-ever January sales with 30,279 vehicles sold.

Best January sales of CX-50 with 5,733 vehicles sold. Best January sales of CX-30 with 7,773 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 4,474 vehicles, an increase of 42.4 percent compared to January last year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 6,336 vehicles, a decrease of 4 percent compared to last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at href="" rel="nofollow" MazdaUS .

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and Threads .

