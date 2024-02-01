Fuel Retailer Statement On Minnesota And Iowa National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program Request For Proposals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores, today urged the Minnesota and the Iowa Departments of Transportation to revise their National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program rules and remove limitations on annual profits generated by grant recipients that will discourage private sector participation.



The following statement can be attributed to Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President of Public Affairs for NATSO.

"The decision by the Minnesota and Iowa Departments of Transportation to impose a 15 percent limit on profits generated by NEVI grant recipients shows a fundamental lack of understanding for the extraordinary risk and capital expenditures that the private sector must undertake to implement EV charging stations.

"As national trade associations, we generally refrain from engaging in state advocacy initiatives. But we have serious concerns that the NEVI proposals put forth in Minnesota and Iowa will jeopardize private sector participation in a program that was clearly intended to kick start a cohesive, national charging network.

"The existing network of refueling locations is the fastest, most efficient way to build out a reliable nationwide network of EV charging stations. We have the locations, transparent pricing, security, and amenities that drivers have come to expect when they refuel.

Our locations can be the catalyst that transforms the EV charging market, but industry must be able to make a return on its investments.

"Setting limits on the private sector's ability to generate meaningful and sustainable returns on charging station investments will discourage the very types of entities from entering the EV charging space that the NEVI program should be trying to attract.

"We strongly encourage Minnesota and Iowa to revise their Requests for Proposals and instead implement the NEVI program in a way that attracts private business."



About

NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO

is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 703-739-8578

NACS

advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily-half of the U.S. population-and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.

