Triumph Higher Education's Escoffier And Gecko Hospitality Showcase Commitment To Support Industry Excellence, Innovation And Strengthen Work Force

Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier) and Gecko Hospitality Inc. , recently celebrated strategic partnerships with leaders in culinary and hospitality development and recruitment to show their commitment to support innovation and collectively strengthen the workforce landscape. By joining forces, Triumph's Escoffier and Gecko bring together expertise and resources from the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.* and one of the largest recruitment firms dedicated solely to the hospitality and restaurant industry.

(L-R) Jack Larson, CEO Triumph Higher Education Group; Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder; Chef Radio Podcast's, Eli Kulp; Gecko Hospitality Inc. president, Robert Krzak; Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis and Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier. Caption: Michel Escoffier (far right) oversaw the inductions of chefs and recruitment professionals into the Disciples Escoffier International at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges for James Beard Best Chef finalist and host of Chef Radio Podcast Eli Kulp (center, front); founder and president of Gecko Hospitality Inc., Robert Krzak (center, back), and certified master chef (one of 69) Ron DeSantis, AAC, CHE (white coat).

(L-R): Kirk Bachmann, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder president and provost; Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier; Shari Bayer, producer, host, and author of“Chefwise, Life Lessons from Leading Chefs Around the World”; Gregory Brainin, executive vice president of culinary development at Jean-Georges Management; Jean-George Vongerichten, award-winning chef, businessman and restaurateur of 60 restaurants worldwide and, Farmer Lee Jones, farmer, co-owner of The Chef's Garden and the Culinary Vegetable Institute.

(L-R): Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder; Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier and recent inductees into the Disciples Escoffier International Daniel Asher, Anne Cure and Steven Nalls.

Caption: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder campus leadership and students celebrate the externship and training collaboration with Food Bank of the Rockies culinary team by preparing meals inspired by a classic Auguste Escoffier recipe, using the“kitchen brigade” system invented by Auguste Escoffier. Meals were distributed to children at one of the Food Bank's after school meal sites.

(L-R): Jon Knight, executive chef at Food Bank of the Rockies; Jordan Hagen, director of residential financial operations for Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts; Adrienne Flowers, sous chef, Food Bank of the Rockies; Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier; Kirk T. Bachmann, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder president and provost and Richard W. Jensen II, director of culinary operations, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder campus.

Exclusive collaborations with Escoffier and Gecko Hospitality Inc., were feted with special events in New York at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges and in Boulder, Colorado with guest of honor, Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of esteemed chef Auguste Escoffier, "Father of Modern Cuisine."



*(based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

reported in IPEDS) .

"We're continuing Auguste Escoffier's legacy of innovation, support, and advocacy with these talented collaborators," said Jack Larson, Triumph's founder and CEO. "By integrating resources we can work together to address new and different ways to bolster our industry and make a positive impact." added Larson.

Named to Forbes list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms , Gecko Hospitality Inc.'s national network of professional recruiters and clients can now connect with Escoffier's professionally trained students and experienced alumni to access Gecko's career opportunities. "By pooling expertise, we're able to expand the scope of our operations and continue to provide personalized services to connect quality candidates with the businesses who need them," said Robert Krzak, Gecko Hospitality's founder and president.

Escoffier's Boulder campus also partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies to

engage culinary students in volunteer work as well as externship opportunities. Students will also participate in training and class excursions and assist with meal preparation in the kitchen.

"This partnership allows our students to take lessons learned in the classroom and apply them in meaningful ways," said Kirk T. Bachmann, Escoffier Boulder campus president and provost. "It is an honor for us to collaborate with the Food Bank's culinary team and provide trained, skilled volunteers to create nutritious, flavorful meals for the individuals

they serve," added Bachmann.



Michel Escoffier paid tribute to six industry professionals for their culinary support and contributions and personally oversaw their inductions into the Disciples Escoffier International , a prestigious, invitation-only international society of chefs and culinary and hospitality-industry professionals created to honor Auguste Escoffier, organize gastronomic events, promote the profession and craft of cooking and instill the humanistic spirit of Auguste Escoffier into others.

With 30,000 members to date, the organization is focused on the promotion and preservation of excellence in cuisine, culinary education, and hospitality. Inductees are chosen based on their contributions to and influence in the gourmand community. The six inductees were chosen for their impact on hospitality recruitment, culinary and food innovation, local agriculture and business, sustainable sourcing and cultivating cohesive community relationships.

The inductees included:



Robert Krzak ,

Recruitment pioneer, founder and president of Gecko Hospitality. For his contributions to the hospitality recruitment industry, developing more than 25,500 hospitality clients in North America and making connections to help more than 40,000 professionals find career opportunities since 2000.

Ron DeSantis , Certified Master Chef, American Academy of Chefs honor society, chair of the American Culinary Federation Certification Commission and Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions strategist.

For his contributions as a Certified Master Chef (one of 69 in the U.S.), former U.S. Marine turned culinary leader, White House and Camp David guest chef, director of culinary excellence and quality assurance for Yale University and advocate for customer-centric food innovation and execution.

Eli Kulp , James Beard Best Chef Finalist, Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef, Chef.

For his contributions as an award-winning chef, co-founder and Culinary Director of High Street Hospitality Group, and creator and host of Chef Radio Podcast, where he navigates deep relevant conversations with the people that shape the way we eat today.

Daniel

Asher , certified Raw Foods Chef, owner River and Woods in Boulder, Acreage Cider House and Restaurant, Ash'Kara, Mother Tongue, Barrio75, EcoChef Culinary.

For his contributions as a passionate advocate for local agriculture, sustainable sourcing, and food justice for more than two decades in the restaurant industry.

Steven Nalls , owner, operator of 80-acre Three Sisters Farm & Ranch, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructor.

For his contributions to food service operations, education, Farm To Table® and culinary instruction, local and sustainable food production and sustainable agriculture business. Anne Cure , farmer, owner Cure Organic Farm.

For her contributions to creating a healthy agroecological farm system, fostering a culture of giving through community relationships and educating future farmers who want to develop a relationship with the land.

About Triumph Higher Education Group LLC

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Triumph Higher Education Group LLC, is a global organization dedicated to providing dynamic high-quality experiences using superior technology and education to create exceptional outcomes. Triumph's entities include Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data currently reported in IPEDS); Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions, a leading provider of hiring and training solutions for the culinary and hospitality industry; Gecko Hospitality Inc., a national leader in the hospitality and restaurant recruitment industry; and Medical Marijuana 411 (MM411) the leading online resource for professional medical cannabis education and certification.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently

reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses (Boulder includes online programs) were ranked number one

in the U.S. by Chef's Pencil , the school's accredited programs offer the combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Both Escoffier campuses are Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM institutions,

and are designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier in Austin offers diploma programs in culinary arts, and pastry arts, as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees in culinary arts and pastry arts.

Escoffier in Boulder offers diploma programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, food entrepreneurship, and plant-based culinary arts as well as Associate of Occupational Studies degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

About Gecko Hospitality

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Gecko Hospitality

is one of the largest recruiting firms dedicated solely to the hospitality and restaurant industry. Gecko Hospitality's national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Gecko's rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates are selected to fit the culture and requirements of its clients.

Gecko is dedicated to elevating the hospitality experience by connecting exceptional professionals with premier organizations.

For more information, visit Geckohospitality .

