Fuel50 & Degreed Partner To Launch Learn+, A Connected Experience Driving Purposeful Growth

Learn+ with Degreed will deeply integrate Fuel50's Talent Marketplace with Degreed's learning experience platform (LXP) through a newly designed Degreed Connector. Using a bi-directional information exchange, content available in Degreed will be recommended within Fuel50 and Gig opportunities from Fuel50 will be recommended within Degreed.

“Fuel50's new Learn+ product is the first of a new wave of 'connected experiences' we are designing that will elevate the impact of your Talent Marketplace investment within your broader HR Tech stack,” says Sean Sampayo, EVP Product at Fuel50.“Learn+ with Degreed intelligently tags and maps course data from Degreed to Fuel50 skills and interconnected growth actions within Fuel50's Talent Marketplace. Employees receive hyper-personalized learning recommendations within Fuel50 based on their current role, career interests, and related skill gaps, with Fuel50's AI doing the hard work of contextualizing and prioritizing only the most relevant learning content from Degreed's integrated content library. Within Degreed, employees can now access Fuel50 Gigs, so employees upskilling in Degreed can raise their hands to work on Fuel50 projects to develop the skill-required practical experience.”

Companies are eager to enable their employees to bridge skill gaps by accessing the right learning courses within their Learning Ecosystem. One of the critical challenges is in contextualizing what constitutes“the right learning content,” ensuring this is both purposeful to the individual employee and relevant to the business.

“Our clients are looking for ways to not only aggregate and recommend learning content but to connect skills to business objectives,” says Anne Fulton, Founder and CEO of Fuel50.“Fuel50's integration with Degreed creates this connective tissue by purposefully recommending learning choices so employees build skills they and their company need rather than spending learning benefits on skills that don't align.”

"We are thrilled to collaborate with a leading and innovative talent marketplace provider, Fuel50," said Nag Chandrashekar, Chief Product Officer at Degreed. "We share a mutual commitment to interoperability that drives greater value for customers and individuals. Connecting to solutions like Fuel50, we can create tailored learning experiences that tangibly connect learning and work opportunities for employees, showing them the possibilities of surfacing the relevant learning options to the available opportunities and vice versa."

Learn+ powered by Degreed is now available as part of the Fuel50 Talent Marketplace product suite. Learn+ is also compatible with Workday Learning and LinkedIn Learning, with additional Learning System Connectors on Fuel50's roadmap.

Fuel50 is the skills-powered Talent Marketplace solution that evolves an organization's workforce for the future. Fuel50 mobilizes internal talent supply, delivers fast visibility to internal opportunities, and enables workforce agility aligned with business needs. Featuring AI-driven talent and skills forecasting, Fuel50 is the future of work.

