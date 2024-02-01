Cell Isolation Market Is Set To Increase To US$ 19.1 Billion, Advancing At A 14.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2034, FMI Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The emergence of innovative products and growing healthcare investments are underscored as key drivers fueling the cell isolation market's growth trajectory. North America dominates the cell isolation market with respect to revenue, which is attributed to technological upgrades, an expansion of the biotech and pharma industries, growing disease prevalence, and the impressive healthcare infrastructure NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell isolation market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 19.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2024 and 2034. The market is dynamic and rapidly evolving within the life sciences and healthcare industry. The increasing demand for precise and efficient techniques in biomedical research and clinical applications drives it.

The market involves separating specific cell types from complex biological samples, enabling researchers and clinicians to study and manipulate cells for various purposes. Several factors contribute to the robust expansion of the market. There is a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, prompting the need for advanced cell isolation methods tailored to individual patient characteristics. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders, fuels the demand for precise cell isolation techniques for in-depth research and therapeutic development. To enhance isolation efficiency, these companies continually innovate and introduce novel technologies, such as magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) and fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). The coexistence of traditional methods like centrifugation and filtration with cutting-edge technologies provides researchers with diverse options for isolating specific cell types based on their experimental requirements. The market's scope extends globally, with expanding applications in cancer biology and regenerative medicine. As researchers and clinicians demand targeted and reliable solutions, companies in the ell isolation market are poised to benefit from sustained growth opportunities. The market represents a critical and evolving domain, pivotal in advancing scientific understanding, developing new therapies, and contributing to the broader landscape of healthcare innovations. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on cell type, human cells are projected to expand at 13.9% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2034.

Based on product type, consumables are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2034. " A key driver propelling the growth of the cell isolation market is the increasing focus on personalized medicine," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) . Competitive Landscape Major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, and Miltenyi Biotec characterize the cell isolation market competitive landscape. These industry leaders continuously innovate, introducing advanced technologies such as magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) and fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) to enhance isolation efficiency. The market dynamics include strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, reflecting a competitive drive to offer comprehensive solutions and stay at the forefront of evolving cell isolation technologies. Cell Isolation Market Size:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 5.1 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 19.1 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 14.1% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered

By Cell Type

By Product

By Technique

By End-user

By Application By Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

Danaher

Terumo Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Corning Inc. Akadeum Life Sciences



Some of the recent developments are:



In May 2023, Akadeum Life Sciences bolstered its product portfolio by introducing a new range, specifically the leukoplakia human immune cell isolation and T-cell activation/expansion kits tailored for cell therapy research and development (R&D). In June 2022, Terumo BCT and GenCure collaborated in advancing cell and gene therapy manufacturing solutions.

Key Segments:

Key Segments:

By Cell Type:



Human Cells Animal Cells

By Product:



Consumables Instruments

By Technique:



Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation

Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation Filtration-Based Cell Isolation



By End User:



Research Laboratories & Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

By Application:



Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In Vitro Diagnostics Therapeutics

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

