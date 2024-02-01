Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Toothbrush Stand (CSK-444)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a new storage unit for toothbrushes that could be used at home or when traveling,” said an inventor, from Elgin, S.C.,“so I invented the PORTABLE TOOTHBRUSH STAND. My hygienic design enables you to store the toothbrush in an upright fashion so the bristles can dry.”



The patent-pending invention provides a storage unit designed to house toothbrushes while traveling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to placing toothbrushes on the counter or in a glass. As a result, it ensures that toothbrushes are housed upright for proper drying and it increases sanitation. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, travelers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CSK-444, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at