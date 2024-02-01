Buffini & Company Launches New Series, The Curious CEO, Featuring Interviews With Top Real Estate Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Curious CEO's first episode will feature an interview with Gino Blefari, legendary CEO of HomeServices of America

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company is proud to announce the launch of its new web series titled“The Curious CEO,” which features the company's CEO, Dermot Buffini, interviewing some of the real estate industry's top leaders. The inaugural episode spotlighted Gino Blefari, the CEO of HomeServices of America, the country's largest residential real estate brokerage company based on closed transactions. Blefari also presides as chairman of HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.

“The Curious CEO” promises a series of intimate conversations between Dermot Buffini and leading figures in business. In each episode, Buffini will explore the lesser-known narratives of success and the invaluable lessons that have shaped guests' journeys. Tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned executives and anyone intrigued by the ever-evolving landscape of business, this series seeks to inspire and inform.

As the series' first guest, Blefari shared insightful stories and experiences from his renowned multi-decade career in real estate, including from his current role as chairman of HSF Affiliates LLC.

“We are excited to kick off this new series, presenting our listeners a rare window into the minds of the most revered figures in real estate. They will be offering a treasure trove of insights, wisdom and guidance through captivating stories of their journey,” Buffini said.“Having Gino as our opening guest was an honor. He is truly an icon in the industry and we are certain that this interview will both entertain and inspire our listeners.”

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit .

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego from Dublin in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

